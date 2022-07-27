Tourist jailed for stealing artifacts in Iraq has been overturned

An Iraqi court has overturned the conviction of a British tourist who was imprisoned for stealing ancient artifacts from an archaeological site.
The tourist, James Fitton, a 66-year-old retired geologist, was initially sentenced to 15 years in prison and held for more than four months. Looting antiques with weapons or other people is a crime punishable by death in Iraq.
Mr Fitton was arrested in late March after airport security confiscated 22 pottery and stones found in his luggage as he left the country.
He admitted in court that he had picked up the artifacts while on a tour of the Sumerian city of Eridu to the south, stating that he did not know the act was punishable by law. In June, the Iraqi Criminal Court found him guilty of attempting to smuggle items abroad.
“We are celebrating a great victory – my client is free,” Tyre Sood, Mr. Fitton’s lawyer, said in an interview. He expected his client to be released within the next few days from Baghdad’s Tasfirat prison, where he has been held since 6 June. “We are all excited. This is a victory for my client and the Iraqi judiciary,” he said.
According to the decision of the Iraqi Federal Court of Cassation on Tuesday, provided by Mr. Sud, his client’s initial verdict was erroneously based on “insufficient evidence” and Mr. Fitton will be released from prison “immediately, unless impeded.”
The Iraqi Court of Cassation said in its decision that Mr. Fitton, who “entered Iraq as a tourist and legally,” picked up items that “were in vast and scattered places on the ground, unattended, and their appearance, seemed to suggest that they were ordinary stones, not antiques.”
Mr Court, who expressed surprise at the original verdict, said he defended his client’s case with a four-page memorandum outlining the errors made by the Criminal Court.
Mr Fitton also wrapped the items in a paper napkin in his luggage, pointing out that “these were souvenirs and not treasures that someone was trying to hide,” he said.
Another German tourist traveling in Mr Fitton’s group, Volker Waldmann, who was also found to have two artifacts in his luggage, was acquitted in June after he said he was carrying the items for Mr Fitton.
The severity of Mr. Fitton’s sentence attracted immediate global attention in a country where looting is frequent, but crimes against Iraqis are rarely punished so severely. Mr. Sud met with an outpouring of social media support for his client from friends and family of Mr. Fitton, as well as Iraqis, he said.
More than 350,000 people have signed an online petition organized by Mr Fitton’s family calling for his release.
“We were informed this morning that the Court of Appeal has decided to overturn the verdict of the High Crimes Court,” Mr. Fitton’s son-in-law Sam Tasker wrote. petition page post on Wednesday. “Once he gets home, we will celebrate and take some time to get well as a family, and we will be happy to tell this story to anyone who will listen.”
“The pressure on his family was very heavy,” Mr Sood said, adding that he kept in touch with them on a daily basis. Mr Fitton, according to his lawyer, remained in good spirits.
“During his detention, my client remained calm and hopeful,” Mr. Sud said, adding that Mr. Fitton’s living conditions in prison were good. According to him, his client never complained.
Mr Fitton is “a good man and will be missed,” Mr Sood said, adding that his client earned the respect of prison authorities and prisoners during his time in Baghdad. “But everyone would like him to come home to his family.”
Falih Hassan as well as Sangar Khalil made a report.