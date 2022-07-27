Tourist jailed for stealing artifacts in Iraq has been overturned

Another German tourist traveling in Mr Fitton’s group, Volker Waldmann, who was also found to have two artifacts in his luggage, was acquitted in June after he said he was carrying the items for Mr Fitton.

The severity of Mr. Fitton’s sentence attracted immediate global attention in a country where looting is frequent, but crimes against Iraqis are rarely punished so severely. Mr. Sud met with an outpouring of social media support for his client from friends and family of Mr. Fitton, as well as Iraqis, he said.

More than 350,000 people have signed an online petition organized by Mr Fitton’s family calling for his release.

“We were informed this morning that the Court of Appeal has decided to overturn the verdict of the High Crimes Court,” Mr. Fitton’s son-in-law Sam Tasker wrote. petition page post on Wednesday. “Once he gets home, we will celebrate and take some time to get well as a family, and we will be happy to tell this story to anyone who will listen.”

“The pressure on his family was very heavy,” Mr Sood said, adding that he kept in touch with them on a daily basis. Mr Fitton, according to his lawyer, remained in good spirits.