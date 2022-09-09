Tottenham Hotspur targeting top three

Plan
That a disappointing fifth last season is a testament to the influence of Tottenham manager Reanna Skinner. They finished with 12 points more than the previous season, but the promise made at the start raised expectations. The team won their first four games, followed by losses to Brighton with draws against Manchester United and Arsenal, ending their north London rivals’ winning start.
The challenge for any team looking to break into the top three and thus secure their place in the Champions League is balancing bringing in recruits who will improve the quality of the team while maintaining consistency and not making too many changes to upset that. The advantage of title contenders is that they have quality lineups that require minimal tweaking. Achieving this position requires patience and time.
Luckily, Skinner seems to be given that time. With the former management duo Juan Amoros and Karen Hills taking the club up the pyramid and into the WSL, the team began to lack cohesion and the players seemed to struggle with what was required of them. This couple may have earned the right to get more time, but few can complain about the arrival of Skinner, who was appointed in November 2020.
The team and the manager seem to be on the same wavelength. Skinner added players with much-needed WSL experience in Chelsea’s Drew Spence, Amy Turner and Orlando Pride’s Angharad James. Ellie Brazil joined the team from Brighton to bolster the attack, while lesser-known offensive player Nikola Karchevska arrived from French side Fleury, scoring 10 goals in 24 games.
It will likely be a battle between the unrelated Skinners – Tottenham’s Reanne and Manchester United’s Mark – who are leading the race to break the stranglehold of the traditional top three. United’s squad is attractive, but Tottenham may surprise. Interestingly, they start by meeting each other at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Manager
Some credit goes to the FA for the influence Skinner and Leicester’s Lydia Bedford had on the WSL. Both worked with English age group teams but made it into the WSL with ease. Skinner has brought clarity and organization to Tottenham, and the impressive transfer window shows a desire to step up.
Key player
There are more and more big names on the Tottenham team, but right-back Ashley Neville continues to outshine them. If Lucy Bronze wasn’t Lucy Bronze, then Neville’s calls to England might have been louder. However, her growth was so fast that she missed out on playing youth football with England, an important stepping stone on her way to a senior team.
Big summer autograph
Turner is perhaps the most famous subscriber. The combative centre-back shone for Manchester United before heading to the NWSL. It marks a step forward in Tottenham’s recruiting, aside from Alex Morgan’s brief stint. Karczewska, the Polish national team, is perhaps the more interesting recruit. With Rachel Williams gone, Tottenham need goals.
Euro 2022 joy/heartache
No wins, no points, no goals: Finland didn’t have a better campaign, but they were in a group with eventual finalists Germany, pre-tournament favorites Spain and 2017 runners-up Denmark. What impact the tournament will have on Tottenham goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela and midfielder Evelina Summanen will be difficult to determine before the start of the season, but they have been tested against some of the best. Perhaps Tottenham’s biggest advantage at the Euros is that they didn’t have many players and so they come back to the game with a much more rested squad than the teams they want to topple.
Attract the crowd
Like many WSL teams, Tottenham have endured record ticket sales. Sales for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium’s first match against Manchester United have yet to be revealed, but the stadium had a record number of WSL viewers when 38,200 watched Arsenal’s 2019 visit. Arsenal hope to surpass that number by selling more than 40,000 tickets. for their clash with Tottenham at the Emirates on 24 September.