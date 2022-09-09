Tottenham Hotspur targeting top three

Plan

That a disappointing fifth last season is a testament to the influence of Tottenham manager Reanna Skinner. They finished with 12 points more than the previous season, but the promise made at the start raised expectations. The team won their first four games, followed by losses to Brighton with draws against Manchester United and Arsenal, ending their north London rivals’ winning start.

The challenge for any team looking to break into the top three and thus secure their place in the Champions League is balancing bringing in recruits who will improve the quality of the team while maintaining consistency and not making too many changes to upset that. The advantage of title contenders is that they have quality lineups that require minimal tweaking. Achieving this position requires patience and time.

Luckily, Skinner seems to be given that time. With the former management duo Juan Amoros and Karen Hills taking the club up the pyramid and into the WSL, the team began to lack cohesion and the players seemed to struggle with what was required of them. This couple may have earned the right to get more time, but few can complain about the arrival of Skinner, who was appointed in November 2020.

The team and the manager seem to be on the same wavelength. Skinner added players with much-needed WSL experience in Chelsea’s Drew Spence, Amy Turner and Orlando Pride’s Angharad James. Ellie Brazil joined the team from Brighton to bolster the attack, while lesser-known offensive player Nikola Karchevska arrived from French side Fleury, scoring 10 goals in 24 games.

It will likely be a battle between the unrelated Skinners – Tottenham’s Reanne and Manchester United’s Mark – who are leading the race to break the stranglehold of the traditional top three. United’s squad is attractive, but Tottenham may surprise. Interestingly, they start by meeting each other at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Manager

Some credit goes to the FA for the influence Skinner and Leicester’s Lydia Bedford had on the WSL. Both worked with English age group teams but made it into the WSL with ease. Skinner has brought clarity and organization to Tottenham, and the impressive transfer window shows a desire to step up.

Key player

There are more and more big names on the Tottenham team, but right-back Ashley Neville continues to outshine them. If Lucy Bronze wasn’t Lucy Bronze, then Neville’s calls to England might have been louder. However, her growth was so fast that she missed out on playing youth football with England, an important stepping stone on her way to a senior team.