Tottenham Hotspur attacking quartet looking to take advantage of Chelsea

BUTAs Chelsea and Tottenham reflect on Sunday’s match at Stamford Bridge and the last leg of their sub-epic two-man matchup, it’s tempting to see another example of the Trigger Broom thesis – getting to the bottom of things. Change the stadium, change the atmosphere, change the set. Change manager (key detail: take someone who likes to hold trophies). Change your objective level of expectation. Is it still Spurs?

Or at least it’s still the Spurs in that defining performance mode? Can this team be expected to beat high-level opponents when winning matters most; or obey muscle memory, proudly frolicking on those colt-thin legs before collapsing in a whirlwind of hooves whenever the prospect of real success looms in sight?

Premier League: 10 things to look out for this weekend Read more

The same sense of fluidity is, of course, present at Chelsea, and in a much deeper form. It is still hard to comprehend the staggering magnitude of what has happened over the past six months in the most transformative presence of the English football age. For two decades, the real miracle of Chelsea’s winning machine has been its consistency, the way head coaches have come and gone, with a different face, with a different coat, with a different attitude; yet some binding thread of cold, hard sporting will (and £1.5bn in running loans) kept this superyacht alive.

This 20-year-old project is now stripped not only of its bottomless pockets, but of all members of the club hierarchy responsible for running the business. Is it still Chelsea? What is Chelsea? Is Ringo’s bespectacled self-proclaimed billionaire brother really any different from the enigmatic oligarch in double-denim designer jeans? Where do we feel the ripples, the changed angles? Of course, it’s still too early to tell, although the signing of Raheem Sterling is a clear statement of the elite’s lingering ambitions.

However, the Spurs-Chelsea meeting is brilliantly set up at this stage, if only because these clubs have sought to measure each other’s progress over the past decade, to be a touchstone – not quite a mega derby or classAsiaticbut at least a source of deep mutual irritation.

Chelsea dominated those relationships, the biggest player in the idea of ​​Spurs as much and not quite. The Abramovich years were mostly turmoil on that front, including a ten-year unbeaten streak against their (North London version of) most hated opponents, a 6-1 win at White Hart Lane, an ongoing 11-match streak with one Carabao. Defeat in a cup shootout and the feeling of existing in some other place, a separate VIP lane.

Raheem Sterling (left) is Chelsea’s top scorer Photograph: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

And now we have this collection of clubs looking for new forms, new patterns. Antonio Conte was visibly upset by those four league and cup defeats to Chelsea last season. Victory now will indeed mean progress. And there is hope for the Spurs for one obvious reason. For the first time in a long time, Tottenham have a better attack than Chelsea: more options, more advantage, more goals. And this is important for other reasons as well.

In fact, the gap between these two clubs was never based on omens, omens, bad vibes, some ancient sorcerous curse. Spurs simply have a thinner squad, poorly recruited, spend less than Chelsea (by no means an exclusive club) and have played for the past eight years without a real backup centre-forward.

It has nothing to do with a curse or lack of a backbone. Instead, it is a complex commercial project, the reality of shrinking your resources to meet the demands of building a new stadium. It feels like this could be about to change. Forget culture, vibes, lily whites. There’s genuine grating depth and variety here. Team Drogba, Hazard, Costa, Anelka. The Spurs covered them right now.

Premier League Team News: Weekend Squad Predictions Read more

Even during the occasional stumbling last season, even with Romelu Lukaku roaming the front as the first man to set foot on Pluto, Thomas Tuchel’s side was so organized that goals were still shared across the team, with Mason Mount top scorer with 11 goals.

Lukaku and Timo Werner have since gone. On paper, Sterling and Armando Brocha look like the perfect replacements; one of them, Sterling, made a major upgrade and became the team’s most reliable scorer even before his first Chelsea goal. Otherwise, Kai Havertz, Mount, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic have scored 61 goals in 284 Chelsea league games combined.

Whereas the Spurs have Harry Kane scoring 17 points in a season even when playing with a migraine, resentment and an unsteady ankle; Son Heung-min, winner of the golden boot; Dejan Kulusevski, a very good prospect at 22; and Richarlison, who starts for Brazil but is currently watching from the bench, wondering how he’s going to break into this.

This seems to be the right place to build, if only because it was in their attacking hand, a series of pressured men and potential opportunities, that the classic spur fatalism, spur spurness, manifested itself.

From the great days of Soldado’s turmoil to the jovial but unwavering country Grzegorz Rasiak, through Fernando Llorente’s feverish dream to the never-ending turmoil of Bergwijn-Ndombele-Gil and the rest, Tottenham’s attack was based on hope and what if. . It was a very simple version of Moneyball where no money is actually made and very few memorable things happen with the ball.

Richarlison is a significant step forward in this regard, a striker who is much better than his most underperforming days in the Premier League would suggest and who provides an interesting tactical contrast to the players already present. Surprisingly, the performance of the 25-year-old football player over the past 18 months is almost identical to that of Kane. He lacks Kane’s passing and creative vision, his game enthusiasm. He plays wider, runs more defensively, makes more tackles and interceptions, offers another point of attacking speed.

Richarlison offers penetration, speed and power on Tottenham’s left flank. Photo: Tottenham Hotspur/Getty Images

In Brazil, Richarlison played in the center as a fake number 9 or a mobile number 9.5. Perhaps the point of going from challenger to challenger is to find a model where Kane can finally be changed from time to time for fitness reasons or just so the team can attack differently.

Conte is ruthless. He knows that’s what the best teams do; that the difference between a winning edge and being “in the middle” is not curses or corruption, the jingling needle of a Tottenham ouija board, but resources, the ability to constantly sharpen an attacking blade.

Superstition may suggest that there is no surer way to ensure Spurs’ dry fire on Sunday than by praising their attack. But the fact remains that these four attacking players with guns can match anyone outside of Anfield and the Etihad this season. Now there are no excuses. In a rare break from most of his professions, this is how Conte loves.