Tottenham Conte talks about visit to Buckingham Palace

Antonio Conte said he went to Buckingham Palace after the death of Queen Elizabeth II to pay his respects.

On Friday, the Tottenham manager was supposed to make final preparations for the Premier League clash with Manchester City, but he admitted that the postponement of this game allowed him to otherwise prepare for a visit to Lisbon, where he will face Sporting in the League on Tuesday champions. choosing a stronger side; it also allowed him to relive a “historic” moment that he said he would never forget.

“What has happened in England over the past few days is a shock,” Conte said. “She was 96 years old and I honestly found it very hard to believe that she was dead: in your mind you think the Queen is immortal.”

“Unfortunately, the queen is dead. We were all saddened because this is a man whose service to this country has been outstanding. At this moment, the country is in great sorrow. I live in London and on Friday there is such an atmosphere and I went to Buckingham Palace like a normal person because I am a normal person with the heart to live this situation because I will definitely remember it for the rest of my life. . And then the Premier League made the big decision to stop and showed great respect for death.”

“We are talking about a situation that will become history in the future,” Conte explained. “Being here in this moment, living in this moment is certainly a sad moment, but at the same time it is a special moment because we are talking about the death of the Queen. I will keep it in my heart and mind for the rest of my life.”

Conte acknowledged that the postponement of the match against City changed his plans for this meeting, and again insisted on the need for a rotation of the squad, even if the players find it difficult to get used to. With Richarlison adding Spurs to the offensive lineup, which now includes Heung Min Son, whom he previously said he would be “crazy” if he left the game.

“Getting out of the game on Saturday gave us a better chance to recover and things have changed because when you play every two or three days you need a rotation or you risk injury,” Conte said. “The postponed game against City gave us the opportunity to recover well and allowed me to be more relaxed when choosing a starting line-up. This allowed me to try something different. I have changed some things in my mind. The postponement of the Premier League helped us recover and get a chance to choose a better squad. [against Sporting] and then on to the next game against Leicester.

The problem may be further. “If we don’t play [against Leicester] the schedule to find a time and place to restore these games is very, very difficult,” Conte said.