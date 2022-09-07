Tottenham Conte believes Spurs must resist match piling

Antonio Conte brings Spurs back to victory on Wednesday night with a Champions League home game against Marseille, but continues to complain that they don’t behave like a big club, especially when it comes to impacting on workloads.

Conte is overwhelmed by a schedule that sees his team make 17 appearances in all competitions before the Premier League is suspended after the November 12-13 World Cup weekend. The Spurs are on a seven-game streak in 21 days and the manager is particularly upset by what he sees as more condensed sequences compared to rival English clubs in Europe.

Conte believes the Spurs hierarchy should do more in their Premier League lobbying, echoing a comment he made at the end of last season when his team had to follow the derby against Arsenal on Thursday night with a midday game against Burnley in Sunday. Conte then suggested that a top club would not accept him.

Conte said on Tuesday: “Our schedule is incredible, it’s crazy. We played three games in six days [actually seven] against Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Fulham. Now we play in four days, but these are three important games in six days. [actually seven] – Marseille, Manchester City away and Sporting Lisbon away. Perhaps this is the first time in my career that I see such a chart.

“I try to check the schedules of other teams and I see that in this situation Tottenham are punishing our club a lot. In the future, and also I spoke to the club [about this]we have to pay a lot of attention to the performance in the premier league.

“One day more, one day less can completely change your life and you will lose points. This is not good for a team like Tottenham. If you want to start thinking like a winner, you have to take care of the details. We can achieve more in the future.”

Conte recalled the last of his four Champions League finals as a player, when he was with Juventus, who lost to Milan on penalties at Old Trafford in 2003 after a 0-0 draw. Milan were managed by Carlo Ancelotti, who had been sacked by Juventus two years earlier.

“I think he got revenge in a big way, huh?” Conte said with a smile. “I have only won the Champions League once. it was unfortunate [against Milan]. I hit the crossbar with my head.”

Conte’s track record as a manager in European elite competitions is less impressive – five appearances: two with Internazionale and Juventus on both sides and one with Chelsea, two qualifications from the group stage and only one play-off win.

The Italian was determined to micro-manage levels of expectation as Spurs return to the tournament after a two-year absence, calling it “inconceivable” that they could compete at the same level as established European leaders.

“Story [history] very important in football,” Conte said. “When Real Madrid players play in the Champions League, they are at home, they breathe the atmosphere, they know how to handle the situation. They probably reach at least the semi-finals every season.

“Winning the Champions League… it means that you are a team that lives in this competition every season, this is your natural habitat. Other teams must build and go step by step. But with ambition. We have to grow with the ambition to go to every game and fight for the win.”