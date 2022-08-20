Tottenham 1-0 Wolverhampton Wolverhampton’s iconic Kane goal secures victory

We finally have a game of sorts. For that, we probably have Antonio Conte to thank, and the half-time team conversation, as you might suspect, was full of curses and meager instructions. Tottenham remain undefeated and unimpressive, but Harry Kane’s goal in the second half gave them all three points and a victory that was reminiscent of a comeback in tone and tenacity.

The details aren’t quite finished yet. Son Heung Min looks undercooked and a bit out of shape; the midfield is still vulnerable to being outnumbered; the team as a whole still looks a bit more comfortable in counter-attacks than they do in true control of the game. But there is spirit and tenacity, as well as quality and depth. Eric Dier and Ivan Perisic were excellent. Richarlison looked witty and brilliant as a late replacement.

Pep Guardiola plans to develop football again using Erling Haaland | Jonathan Wilson Read more

It wasn’t easy and rarely beautiful, especially in the first half when the Wolves were clearly the better team. Bruno Lage’s team is rich in talent and action, but above all, it feels downright awful to play against them: a swarm of forged, chiselled midfielders snarling and swearing at you in Portuguese.

“Of course we struggled a bit in the first half for a lot of reasons,” Conte said. “We suffered. In the second half I tried to correct some situations, but we also needed a lot of energy.”

Wolves have arrived with a clever plan and a fresh pair of legs: £38m midfielder Mateus Nunez, the newest and most brilliant asset in Jorge Mendes’ portfolio, signed for Sporting this week and is thrown straight into his debut.

He’s a pretty good player too: a big, deadly Spider-Man, all level-headed and precise, with fast moving feet and eyes in the back of his head. He had a good chance with a glancing header, the dangerous Ruben Neves landed a couple of shots from afar and as Spurs continued aimlessly hitting, the home fans started to grumble a bit as if they were caught in a very long and very hot queue at the airport.

Anyway, it was the first half. The second one was a completely different taste of milk: Tottenham shouted from the blocks and moved the ball purposefully and thoroughly. Kane hit his head on the crossbar. Clumsy Son hit the post. Perisic began to gain influence. The volume has risen by several bars. Tottenham earn a corner. Son took.

Almost from the moment the ball bounced off Son’s foot, the corner looked disappointing: short, low and fading towards the near post. Except, surprise, Perisic was placed there for that scenario and tossed the ball over for an unmarked Kane header to the far post.

A set routine that felt like a throwback to the days of Mauricio Pochettino and a Premier League milestone for Kane: his 185th goal, breaking Sergio Aguero’s post-1992 record for most goals at a single club. Dixie Dean’s top division record of 310 is still out of reach.

Kane nods past José Sa. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

So what has changed? Tactically, nothing significant. There were no substitutions until the 76th minute. The only real shift was in ambition, drive, courage: the courage to make a difficult pass, to endure a test that broke a shin, to keep the ball under pressure, not to get rid of it. Further proof of this came when Kane, stung by Neves’ previous challenge, hit him lightly on the ball.