‘Totally unacceptable’: FAMU football players tell president why they’re taking a knee

The Florida A&M The football disqualification saga continued Monday, with disgruntled players writing to university president Dr. Larry Robinson to express their concerns over the latest rulings and the current state of athletics.

Last Thursday night, FAMU was notified by the NCAA that it had 26 uncertified or ineligible players for its Week 0 season-opening loss at North Carolina.

The Rattlers’ flight to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Friday was delayed more than six hours as FAMU and the NCAA tried to resolve the issues.

FAMU football players shared their frustration and a five-page letter was signed by 89 players. Players say they are misadvised, underrepresented and undervalued.

In their letter, the players said they plan to kneel post-game in protest until “significant changes are made that facilitate a positive student-athlete experience” during the playing of the Florida Song and FAMU alma mater’s Marching 100.

The team took a knee in protest during Saturday’s 56-24 loss at UNC.

The players say the narrative of ineligible players is false and suggests “we’re not performing in the classroom.” Athletes are referred to university policy issues in the Office of the Registrar, the Compliance Department and Academic Advising.

“We have raised these issues within the university structure, but since they have not been adequately addressed, we will release this statement to the Board of Trustees and Board of Governors,” the letter said.

Hours after the letter began circulating on social media, the university responded in an emailed statement Monday evening, saying, “We believe our processes are effective and timely. We will continue to monitor our efforts in this regard and pursue all avenues to provide an excellent student experience for every athlete.”

Isaiah passes the land classes, but cannot play

The players said in the letter that 2021 Buck Buchanan Award recipient and Division I sack leader Isaiah Land received incorrect advice for his summer classes.

Land enrolled in three two-hour credit classes to get closer to earning his bachelor’s degree. He took the classes and passed, but was deemed ineligible last week, saying he needed three more hours to be classified as satisfactory in academic progress.

Land tweeted on Sunday, “I can’t wait to match with my guys again, but only in God’s time. To be clear, I am disqualified for reasons beyond my control, but I cannot and will not deny it.”

The letter states that FAMU has only one compliance officer who has no knowledge of or assistance with athletic compliance. With 300 student-athletes, the players questioned how a one-man crew could do their job accurately and quickly.

“Reading in various media outlets that 26 FAMU football players have been ruled ineligible is extremely damaging to the morale of our football team,” the letter said.

“The compliance office has one person who has no expertise in athletic compliance. How can this person be expected to certify three hundred athletes in a timely manner?”

Players feel they have no voice

FAMU is still conducting final interviews for a new director of athletics.

No student-athletes have been added to the 18-person search committee, as the university is closing in on new hires. The players cited the school’s need to keep an open mind without dismissing candidates not previously affiliated with FAMU.

“Regarding the next athletic director, it is our belief that the person selected should have extensive administrative experience from successful NCAA member institutions, an effective organizational structure model to address existing staffing deficits, and a proven track record of successful fundraising,” the letter said. .

“The idea of ​​putting a person in that position because of his ties to FAMU is not at all attractive to us. We need fresh ideas and innovation to achieve the level that FAMU athletics is capable of.”

The amount of tickets is reduced

When players make the decision to commit and sign with FAMU, that includes some leaving home for a new location.

Players say the transition has been complicated by delayed financial support. Players said “This is a new system and we’ve been told it’s taking longer to post than usual.”

In their letter, the players described these responses as “completely unacceptable. The delay in these funds has left us unable to pay for our basic needs”.

Previously, players were credited with four tickets for families and friends to attend.

Just over a week ago, players were informed that tickets would be reduced to two per player, causing families who had planned to purchase tickets to the North Carolina game on short notice.

The letter stated that our family and support systems should not be burdened in this way.

“The vast majority of them cover hotel and travel expenses, and the facilitation of game tickets requires minimal effort from our athletic administration.”

Players voiced that their FAMU experience did not live up to expectations or promises.

“Dr. Robinson, when we signed our letters of intent to become student-athletes at FAMU, we agreed to excel in the classroom, on the field and in the community,” the letter said.

“How can we realistically expect to perform at a high level when we’re concerned about having adequate educational resources and having a roof over our heads and nutrition for our bodies?”

In a statement released by the university Saturday morning, President Robinson promised change.

“Issues raised by these young people will receive our full time and attention and will be prioritized by our recently established Athletics Support Committee, which includes administrators and staff from across the university community. These matters will be a standing agenda item at my weekly senior. Leadership team meetings.. We will see progress.

FAMU responds to a football player’s discomfort

On Monday night, FAMU released a statement in response to Rattler Football’s letter to the president.

In its reply, the compliance team said it correctly anticipated completing the NCAA certification process on Aug. 11 and submitting waivers on Aug. 13 — nearly two weeks before the Aug. 25 ineligibility rulings and the first kickoff at North Carolina.

According to the NCAA’s November 2021 APR report, “13 of the Rattlers’ 14 sports programs meet Academic Progress Rate (APR) requirements,” according to the university.

FAMU’s football team, according to NCAA data released in June, did not meet the 930 threshold requirement at 901 — the lowest mark in Division I.

While FAMU did not name the non-compliant program in its release, the university shared that its compliance team is “working diligently with athletics beginning in the fall of 2021 to implement plans for the remaining non-compliant program to meet the required APR score and join others. Thus achieving 100 percent compliance.”

“FAMU is committed to high standards and strict adherence to NCAA guidelines,” the university said in its release.

►Read the full letter here

Gerald Thomas III covers FAMU athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him by email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.