Toronto police officer resigns after period of ‘egregious’ misconduct, fired from payroll after appeal denied

A Toronto police officer who was still collecting pay a year after the forces tried to fire him – for what one listener called a period of “egregious” misconduct – has resigned.

Former PC Matthew Brewer, whose list of misdeeds included stalking his wife with a gun while he was in a “crisis state”, spraying pepper spray on a handcuffed suspect in the back seat of a police car, and drunk driving and swearing at staff. A sergeant who he believed was sleeping with his civilian partner is no longer being paid as of Tuesday, Toronto police say.

Judicial Inspector Supt. Riyaz Hussain, who is now facing charges of driving violations, originally ordered in July 2021 that Brewer be fired unless he resigns. Brewer has filed an appeal against the decision, so in accordance with provincial law, his salary has been suspended from work until this month.

The Ontario Civil Police Commission denied Brewer’s appeal on August 8.

“The Toronto Police Service expects the highest standards of conduct from all of its officers and employees and holds them accountable through disciplinary procedures,” spokeswoman Stephanie Sayer said in an emailed statement.

“In the opinion of the coroner, Constable Brewer’s conduct did not meet that standard and he was no longer able to serve and protect the communities of Toronto.”

Brewer’s lawyer, David Butt, says it is “disappointing that the punitive view has won” in this case. He also said his client had made a “huge win” in his personal recovery and had been sober for over three years. (Dan Takema/CBC)

Documents from the disciplinary hearing show that Brewer dealt with both PTSD and alcoholism, which according to Brewer’s attorney David Batt is symbolic of the “enormous toll” the police have inflicted on his client.

“These kinds of diseases and these kinds of struggles are endemic to the police, to frontline responders,” Batt told CBC News.

He said that Brewer had been sober for more than three years and that he was disappointed that in this case the “punitive approach” had won out over the “health and wellness approach.”

Batt also said that, ironically, the hearing officer in the case faces his own criminal charge for drunk driving.

Hussein is currently performing administrative duties pending the outcome of his own criminal and disciplinary hearings.

Several cases of misconduct

Hearing documents reviewed by CBC News outline several criminal and domestic disciplinary charges that Brewer has faced in recent years.

The earliest is dated December 1, 2016. It was then, according to the documents, that Brewer was “in a state of crisis” and “under the influence of alcohol and prescription drugs” when he brought a gun into the room where his wife slept. . He then followed her around the house with it before putting it in her mouth and then firing it into the air while he was outside the residence.

He was later convicted on a criminal charge of mischief and unauthorized possession of a firearm and received a suspended sentence with probation as well as forfeiture of five days of wages as part of an internal disciplinary process.

Toronto Police say it “expects the highest standards of conduct from all of its officers and employees and holds them accountable through disciplinary proceedings.” (Robert Krbavac/CBC)

Another allegation of shameful conduct stems from an arrest in Toronto in September 2016. According to the documents, Brewer pursued the man who stabbed a restaurant patron before violently resisting arrest.

After Brewer and his partner put the man in their police car, the suspect kicked the back door open with his feet. According to the documents, Brewer then swore at the man and sprayed him with pepper spray.

At the man’s criminal trial, the Crown admitted that the use of pepper spray was excessive, and the judge agreed, retaining the charges against those accused of assaulting the arresting officers.

Another episode of defamatory behavior involved a drunk driving accident in nearby Durham, Ontario. May 5, 2019 Hearing documents say there was a “serious car accident” and Brewer was one of the drivers.

The documents state that Brewer was “rude and belligerent to the first responders at the scene”, who observed him in a “marked state of deterioration”, which was later confirmed by breath tests. He later pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and drunk driving and received a suspended sentence, a fine, and a driving ban.

“Unfit for duty”

Another case included in the disciplinary proceedings involves Brewer’s telephone conversation and text messages with a Toronto police sergeant in July 2018.

“[Brewer] had information that led him to believe that the master sergeant was in an intimate relationship with his civil law partner,” the hearing documents say, and that some of the “inappropriate” things Brewer said included that he called another officer “a fucking staff sergeant whose ass I’m going to kick.”

In his original decision, Hussein said that Brewer showed a “pattern of misconduct” that was “egregious”.

“Brewer is unable to fulfill his duties as a police officer and his usefulness to the Toronto Police Service and the community has been nullified,” Hussein wrote.

Butt, Brewer’s lawyer, said his client “fought an exemplary fight” given his post-traumatic stress disorder and addiction issues and is now in better health. He said people should try to understand that cops who “give until it hurts” often have no direct path to recovery.

“We can’t punish ourselves to fix this problem,” Batt said.