Toronto Pearson Airport has the second highest number of delays in the world. Ottawa says travel issues are on the mend

Fatima Sherefa, 17, had a rough night at Toronto Pearson Airport on August 6th.

Her flight from Toronto home to Winnipeg was delayed several times and then canceled just after midnight.

Sherefa says Air Canada employees did not offer overnight stays but instead handed out yoga mats to stranded travelers.

Sherefa says that that night she slept on one of the rugs on the floor of the women’s health center at the airport.

“It was very scary, but also a new experience that I think no one should have to go through,” she said.

Sherefa is just one of thousands of air passengers trapped in a plane crash that engulfed major Canadian airports this summer. When COVID-19-related restrictions were lifted in the spring, a sudden surge in travel led to massive flight delays and cancellations, as well as airport congestion.

Fatima Sherafa of Winnipeg holds up the small yoga mat she was given to sleep on in Pearson. (Kevin Nepitabo/CBC)

On Friday, Transportation Minister Omar Algabra told the House of Commons Transportation Committee that COVID-19 and a labor shortage in the aviation industry were to blame and that with government help, travel chaos was dissipating.

“We have seen significant improvements over the past two months,” he said.

But the chaos is far from over. Toronto Pearson Airport, which had the most flight delays in the world for most of the summer, only moved to second place, according to FlightAware flight tracking service. And since May, more than 7,000 disgruntled travelers have flooded the Canadian Transport Agency (CTA) with complaints about flight disruptions.

The current problems have raised questions about whether the government is doing enough to solve the problem and whether it should have done more before the chaos began.

“The federal government should think about why this happened?” said Walid Hejazi, assistant professor of economic analysis and policy at the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.

“We are one of the richest countries in the world. It’s completely unnecessary.”

WATCH | The Minister of Transport criticized the mess at the airport: The Federal Minister of Transport criticized the summer chaos at the airport Duration 2:40 Federal Transport Minister Omar Algabra was questioned by members of a parliamentary committee today about why the government hasn’t done more to ease the months of airport chaos faced by Canadian travelers.

Something went wrong?

As in many countries, Canada’s travel problems began in the spring when demand soared and many previously laid-off aviation workers did not return, leading to a shortage of staff.

But this summer, Canada garnered international attention by topping the list of flight delays. From May to July, Pearson had the highest delay rate of any of the world’s 100 busiest airports, according to FlightAware, with Trudeau Airport in Montreal coming in second.

During this period, 53% of flights departing from Pearson and 46% of flights departing from Trudeau arrive at their destination more than 15 minutes late.

Algabra said Canada’s airports and airlines are facing bigger challenges compared to other countries because the travel industry here has all but come to a standstill during the pandemic.

“The hole they come out of was deeper,” he said.

Algabra says Ottawa quickly resolved the issue.

“We have taken action from the beginning and will continue to do so.”

Tim Perry, a WestJet pilot and president of the Airline Pilots Association Canada, says the government should have addressed the root problems sooner. (SHS)

But Tim Perry, a WestJet pilot and president of the Airline Pilots Association of Canada, says the government has been slow to act.

Perry says he warned the transport committee in January 2021 — more than a year before the travel surge — that Ottawa, airports and airlines needed to come up with a plan.

“There was no comprehensive coordination or plan to restart aviation,” he said. “Much of what we see today was predicted then. And I hate to say, “I told you,” but I told you so.

Getting better

Algabra also said on Friday that with government help, the situation at Canada’s airports is improving. He said measures such as hiring 1,700 screening officers and moving random testing off-site have helped reduce congestion.

The latest data from FlightAware also shows that the situation is improving somewhat. Between August 10 and 17, 44.1% of flights departing from Pearson were delayed, leaving it in second place. This time, London’s Gatwick Airport topped the list with 45% delays.

Montreal Airport ranked seventh with 39.3% of delayed flights.

Under federal rules, airlines must pay compensation — up to $1,000 — only if the flight delay or cancellation is under the control of the airline and not required for safety reasons. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press)

But the union, which represents 15,000 loaders, examiners and aircraft mechanics, says labor shortages remain a problem.

Dave Flowers, District 140 president of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, says several Canadian airlines or their third-party contractors are currently trying to hire thousands of ground workers at the country’s major airports.

But Flowers says those jobs are hard to fill because wages, which range from $16.60 to $21 an hour, aren’t competitive enough in a tough job market.

“I can go to Amazon today and they will hire me off the street today with perks from day one and $21 an hour,” Flowers said. “Or you can work in -30 C on the ramp, or plus 40 C on the ramp, loading luggage for the same money.”

Flowers warns that if vacancies aren’t filled soon, travelers should brace themselves for even more chaos.

“If they don’t fix the problem before the peak of Christmas… you will see this problem come back again.”

Customer Complaints

On Friday, the Algabra was asked what the government is doing to address the numerous complaints from passengers that their airline is unfairly denying them compensation.

According to federal rules, airlines must pay compensation – up to $1,000 – only if the flight delay or cancellation is under the control of the airline and not required for security reasons. Carriers must also cover living expenses in the event of a disruption to a flight under their control.

Algabra said the CTA is responsible for handling passenger complaints, and that the government has provided an additional $11 million to the transportation regulator to address the recent flood of complaints.

This injection of money was first announced in the April 2022 federal budget.

Algabra also said it was “unacceptable to see travelers sleeping on airport floors” due to flight delays or cancellations.

However, he did not announce any government action to prevent this from happening again.

Meanwhile, Sheref’s passenger said she hoped the government would come up with a plan.

“Why [anyone] having to stay overnight at the airport just because a multi-billion dollar company can’t provide a hotel?” – she said.