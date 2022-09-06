Toronto man still unburied 8 months after death due to cemetery dispute

Lisa Tsotsos has been trying to bury her father for eight months — and as the emotional weight of the ordeal and her legal bills pile up — she says she’s starting to lose hope.

Her father, Louis, died of complications from COVID-19 on January 15. But instead of being buried next to his father in Richmond Hill Cemetery north of Toronto, as he wanted, his body is decomposing above the ground at a nearby funeral home.

And despite a court order ordering the Toronto man to be buried in the family plot at Headford Cemetery, members of the Tsotsos family, along with the Ontario Family Office (BAO), remain alive. stuck in a lawsuit with the owner of the cemetery.

Bao and the family of the landowner and representatives of the Nativity of the Virgin are considered Orthodox The church continues to block access to the grave in violation of a court order that says Louis’s remains must be buried by August 31st.

The church says this is not part of the dispute, but still maintains that the family does not have all the necessary documents to prove their rights to the plot. The name of the church is not mentioned in any court order, but most of the family’s logistical correspondence was with representatives of the church.

The Orthodox Church of the Nativity of the Virgin and the adjacent cemetery in Richmond Hill belong to September 12 Inc. (Craig Chivers/CBC)

Lisa says that the stress of the situation is mounting. Sometimes she just collapses, crying under the weight of her trials.

“Sometimes I just get so angry that I push my heels,” she said.

But trying to protect her father from the UK, where she now lives, is taking a toll.

“I know that life is not a movie and I will most likely lose,” she said.

Long legal battle

The Tsotsos family has owned a plot at Hedford Cemetery since 2014, and two other members of the family are already buried there. But when the cemetery and church were sold to an organization called September 21st Inc. in 2020, no one told the family, who no longer have relatives in the area.

The situation escalated in January when church officials called the police, accusing funeral directors who were trying to prepare the burial site of trespassing, York Regional Police said. The family says they have since tried to arrange a funeral, but have been unsuccessful.

The Tsotsos family says they have provided maps and ground-penetrating radar data confirming the location of the grave, which has been marked and already has a headstone with a surname. (Craig Chivers/CBC)

The Church has repeatedly denied involvement in the CBC News situation.

However, in an email to the Tsotsos family lawyer, Rev. Art Lambert, who is also a lawyer, said he legally represents September 21st when it comes to burial conditions. Lambert’s exact role in the church remains unclear.

Corporate records do not indicate who owns September 21st. The records list the names of the secretary and treasurer, as well as the president, but CBC News was unable to contact them. Church officials did not respond to repeated requests for contact information.

In an email sent to CBC News, signed by an unnamed board of directors and sent shortly after the Aug. 31 deadline, the church claims the family does not have the necessary paperwork to prove their claim to the lot and is “trying to bury a body belonging to another person in a grave” . He did not provide specifics.

“The owner of the cemetery considers it his legal and moral duty to ensure that when a family buys a plot for burial in a cemetery, this family gets the opportunity to use this site. Otherwise, no one is immune from losing a family’s grave or finding strangers in a cemetery. parents’ grave,” the email said.

In the meantime, the family provided maps and ground-penetrating radar data confirming the location of the grave, which has been marked and already has a tombstone with Tsotsos’s name on it.

David Brazeau, a spokesman for the Ontario Family Affairs Authority, says the church and landowner show “total disregard for the grieving family.” (Craig Chivers/CBC)

“We provided all the documents,” Lisa told CBC News.

The church also said in a statement that the burial “seems imminent,” but officials did not respond to a question about any specific dates.

“Totally Violent”

The Tsotsos family has the right to intern at the site and the right to bury Louis there, says David Brazo, head of communications at the BAO. He said the organization that regulates licensed cemeteries, funeral directors and similar establishments had never seen anything like it.

“It’s very unusual and downright brutal when you think about it. Eight months [with] the deceased family member at that time was lying in the refrigerator, decomposing … and this caused a lot of suffering to the family, ”he said.

“We don’t know why they do it, it doesn’t make sense to us.”

The Tsotsos family says church officials and their representatives have been obstructing the funeral at every turn—either by disappearing from correspondence for days on end, by not responding to requests for paperwork required by the funeral home, or by telling the family in August that while the funeral might have place, religious ceremony at the grave can not.

David Thompson, a lawyer for Scarfone Hawkins LLP in Hamilton not involved in the dispute, says he doesn’t think any attempts to impose conditions around the writ will succeed in court.

“This is picking up nits, I don’t think that this will be received favorably by the court. I think they’ll say, “Let’s do it, let’s let this family shut down, and let’s stop this chatter.” because it’s very, very unfair to those who are personally affected by it.”

Thompson says that if a judge finds that a party in a case is in contempt of court, the court can impose a fine, jail time, or both. In the case of a corporation, he said, the court could do the same against an officer or director, although he noted that in contempt cases, jail time is rare and fines “usually relatively low.”

The court can also issue a garnishment order, where the sheriff takes control of the property for a set period of time to enforce the court’s order, he said. It’s also possible that a sheriff’s officer might have gone to the cemetery, probably with the support of local police, to make sure the burial was done properly, he said.

As the conflict continues, Lisa says she feels she’s being cornered and soon has to choose whether to have her father cremated despite his desire for religious reasons, or try to keep fighting indefinitely.

“You must honor the memory of the dead, it is very important for me,” she said.

“I may not be religious, but if this is someone’s last wish and that’s what they want, they’re not here to do it for themselves, and they’ve trusted you to do it.”