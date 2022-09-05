Toronto Labor Day parade showcases how Gen Z is resurrecting the labor movement

Union leaders praised the entry of a new generation of Canadians into the labor market on Labor Day Monday, saying youth priorities, combined with changing standards brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, are doing much to revitalize the country’s labor movement.

They say young employees are in large numbers in the workforce and offer perspectives and voice priorities that are often different from those expressed by the older generation.

Some of that fresh energy was on display in Toronto’s Labor Day parade, which has returned to the city’s downtown streets for the first time since the pandemic began.

Chants, horns, drums, pop and bagpipes filled the air in downtown Toronto as hundreds of workers and dozens of unions expressed their support for the labor movement.

Speaking at a rally at Nathan Phillips Square in downtown Toronto, Unifor National President Lana Payne said Gen Zers like her 21-year-old daughter are bringing an important new lens to the labor movement.

“They bring us to life, that’s the reality,” Payne said. “It sends a message that we need to have balance in our lives, we need to be able to live outside of work, and we need to have dignity and respect in our workplaces.”

Union members and activists take part in the Toronto Labor Day parade on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Canadian Press/Tiyana Martin)

Payne said the labor movement is growing around the world and unions have plucked up the courage to challenge big corporations like Amazon, Google and Starbucks because the pandemic has redefined the value of work.

“People have begun to realize that they are valuable to our society and our economy, and not necessarily getting the respect they deserve for this work.”

Other union leaders suggested that the trend is alive and well in Canada as well.

Bea Braske, president of the Canadian Labor Congress, said she is seeing more young workers organize in the workplace and sign union tickets.

“I think some of the recent developments and milestones are the renewed interest of workers in seizing power in their workplace, in the right to organize… in understanding that by working in solidarity they can achieve more,” he said.

Brusque. “The pandemic has shown workers that this is the case.”

According to Payne, an example of the prevalence of this attitude is the recent discussions about the so-called “silent quitting.”

A family watches activists and union members march through Toronto during the Labor Day parade on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Canadian Press/Tiyana Martin)

Although definitions vary, “quiet exit” essentially means showing up during work hours when you are expected to, completing assigned tasks, leaving on time, and not doing any extra work after hours. It’s not about relaxing at work, but rather about setting boundaries and preventing burnout.

But Payne argued that quitting quietly is an individual action that will not solve the problem of unfair workplace conditions in the long run.

“To do this, you have to join a union, have collective power in your workplace, enter into a collective agreement, make sure your working conditions are better, and do it as a collective,” she said.

“Because chances are your colleague feels the same way as you.”

Donovan Ritch, organizer of youth advocacy group Fightback, said there has been a significant wave of unionization in recent months. More than 220 Starbucks stores in the US have voted to unionize since late last year, and Ritch said that sentiment extends to Canada.

“This is a sign that unorganized workers are more favorably disposed towards unions than they have been for several generations, and many of them are actively taking steps to organize unions,” he said.

Ritch said quiet layoffs are also a form of work, whether employees realize it or not.

“Workers are tired of being exploited, forced to work long hours and forced to do all this extra work without getting paid,” he said.

“The younger generation knows little about what unions are and what they can do, but they are learning that they need to act in one form or another.”