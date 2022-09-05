type here...
CANADA Toronto Labor Day parade showcases how Gen Z is...
CANADA

Toronto Labor Day parade showcases how Gen Z is resurrecting the labor movement

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -


Hundreds of workers and dozens of unions expressed solidarity with the labor movement, which union leaders say is being revived by changing standards as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and young workers. (Canadian Press/Tiyana Martin)

Union leaders praised the entry of a new generation of Canadians into the labor market on Labor Day Monday, saying youth priorities, combined with changing standards brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, are doing much to revitalize the country’s labor movement.

They say young employees are in large numbers in the workforce and offer perspectives and voice priorities that are often different from those expressed by the older generation.

Some of that fresh energy was on display in Toronto’s Labor Day parade, which has returned to the city’s downtown streets for the first time since the pandemic began.

Chants, horns, drums, pop and bagpipes filled the air in downtown Toronto as hundreds of workers and dozens of unions expressed their support for the labor movement.

  • Workers seek solace at grim Labor Day rally following Come by Chance explosion

Speaking at a rally at Nathan Phillips Square in downtown Toronto, Unifor National President Lana Payne said Gen Zers like her 21-year-old daughter are bringing an important new lens to the labor movement.

“They bring us to life, that’s the reality,” Payne said. “It sends a message that we need to have balance in our lives, we need to be able to live outside of work, and we need to have dignity and respect in our workplaces.”

Union members and activists take part in the Toronto Labor Day parade on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Canadian Press/Tiyana Martin)

Payne said the labor movement is growing around the world and unions have plucked up the courage to challenge big corporations like Amazon, Google and Starbucks because the pandemic has redefined the value of work.

“People have begun to realize that they are valuable to our society and our economy, and not necessarily getting the respect they deserve for this work.”

Other union leaders suggested that the trend is alive and well in Canada as well.

Bea Braske, president of the Canadian Labor Congress, said she is seeing more young workers organize in the workplace and sign union tickets.

“I think some of the recent developments and milestones are the renewed interest of workers in seizing power in their workplace, in the right to organize… in understanding that by working in solidarity they can achieve more,” he said.

Brusque. “The pandemic has shown workers that this is the case.”

According to Payne, an example of the prevalence of this attitude is the recent discussions about the so-called “silent quitting.”

A family watches activists and union members march through Toronto during the Labor Day parade on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Canadian Press/Tiyana Martin)

Although definitions vary, “quiet exit” essentially means showing up during work hours when you are expected to, completing assigned tasks, leaving on time, and not doing any extra work after hours. It’s not about relaxing at work, but rather about setting boundaries and preventing burnout.

But Payne argued that quitting quietly is an individual action that will not solve the problem of unfair workplace conditions in the long run.

“To do this, you have to join a union, have collective power in your workplace, enter into a collective agreement, make sure your working conditions are better, and do it as a collective,” she said.

“Because chances are your colleague feels the same way as you.”

Donovan Ritch, organizer of youth advocacy group Fightback, said there has been a significant wave of unionization in recent months. More than 220 Starbucks stores in the US have voted to unionize since late last year, and Ritch said that sentiment extends to Canada.

“This is a sign that unorganized workers are more favorably disposed towards unions than they have been for several generations, and many of them are actively taking steps to organize unions,” he said.

Ritch said quiet layoffs are also a form of work, whether employees realize it or not.

“Workers are tired of being exploited, forced to work long hours and forced to do all this extra work without getting paid,” he said.

“The younger generation knows little about what unions are and what they can do, but they are learning that they need to act in one form or another.”

Previous articlePackers GM Brian Gutkunst Talks Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love and the Super Bowl
Next articleUS Open 2022: Rafael Nadal upset in four sets, ends 22-match Grand Slam winning streak

Latest news

Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Bears’ Matt Eberfluss on head coaching debut: ‘It’s always special the first time you do something’

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Truss’ plan for the “revie channel” could start by blocking a fan-driven review.

BUTSix weeks ago, in the Leeds Conservative election, Liz Truss said she wanted to "channel the spirit of...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Aaron Judge isn’t just chasing home run history. He’s saving the Yankees’ season | opinion

NEW YORK – Since the first part of August, you can imagine that every opposing pitchers' meeting to...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

George Clooney and Julia Roberts couldn’t stop laughing when they had to film a kiss for ‘Ticket to Paradise’.

(CNN)Julia Roberts and George Clooney have a lot of history together. The actors have...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Seattle search suspended as Coast Guard ends search for pilot and floatplane crash passengers

off Video The Coast Guard is responding to a plane crash near...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Biden takes aim again at ‘Maga Republicans’ in Pennsylvania: ‘It’s a completely different party’

off Video Biden attacked 'Maga Republicans', calling them a threat to democracy...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

CANADA

New class, new country: Children fleeing war in Ukraine prepare for school in Manitoba

5-year-old Maxim Okhrimenko will start kindergarten in an...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Police confirm that the manhunt for James Smith, suspected of being Miles Sanderson’s Cree, began in May.

Investigators in riot gear inspect the ground at...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Alberta wrestler Cree Matriarch finds peace in the ring

Sage Morin started wrestling in April of this...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Out of control wildfire near Jasper, Altama, grows to 8,000 hectares: Parks Canada

Warm, dry and windy weather on Sunday sparked...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News