Toronto International Authors Festival returns to in-person events in 2022, reveals fall lineup

In 2022, the Toronto International Authors Festival (TIFA) returns to in-person events at the Harbourfront Center in Toronto from September 22 to October 2.

TIFA has been a virtual festival in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When I started my role in 2020, we had no idea what was going to happen to our world. Throughout this period of history, we have been reminded that we as humans have an inner need to tell and share stories and come together as a community,” TIFA Director Roland Gulliver said in a statement.

TIFA is Canada’s longest-running literary festival and an annual celebration of books, authors and readers that typically draws thousands of visitors to venues across Toronto. Over the course of 11 days, viewers will be able to meet and hear Canadian and international authors, including Dionne Brand, Thomson Highway, Ian McEwan, Marian Keyes, Ben McIntyre, Ali Hassan and Margaret Atwood.

International and Canadian authors such as Dionne Brand will be featured at TIFA in 2022. (Jason Chou)

Gulliver said CBC Books that TIFA this year builds on the virtual events of the last two years, including programs such as authored “on the talk” chats, performances and workshops, to give the festival a fresh yet familiar feel.

TIFA 2022 will include a number of similar events, as well as TIFA Kids, youth and children’s programs. The festival will take place both indoors and outdoors at the Harbourfront Center in Toronto, with digital online content and events to complement the live programming.

With outdoor venues, the New Look Festival will empower the public and creators by opening up new creative possibilities for festival programs and events.

Back in June, TIFA launched its first Motive Crime & Mystery Festival, a literary event dedicated to crime and detective writing. Featuring the likes of Thomas King, Shari Lapena and Cathy Reichs, Motive took place last spring at the Harbourfront Center and was TIFA’s first face-to-face event since 2020.

The event, Gulliver noted, set the tone and served as a valuable “road test” of what a festival program with mixed indoor, outdoor and virtual events could look like.

“We were able to create the structure of what [TIFA] Gulliver said. – Now it’s really interesting to finally get people together for 11 days. We celebrate books and stories and build on all kinds of knowledge we’ve gained over the past few years.”

Listen | Maria Ressa on The Current:

Electricity18:15Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa on the fight for press freedom Filipino journalist Maria Ressa shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov for defending freedom of speech. We return to our conversation with Ressa last year, recorded the week she was handed a conviction in what she said was a politically motivated response to her journalism.

The festival will host a conversation between the Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa and the founder of Citizen Lab, Ronald Deibert, on the topic of protecting freedom of speech and human rights. Nakhla Ayed, host of CBC Radio’s IDEAS program, will moderate the event presented by Margaret Atwood.

Check out the full list of programs for the 2022 edition of TIFA..