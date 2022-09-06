Toronto film and TV industry can connect to green energy through city power grid

The City of Toronto is giving its growing film and television industry an opportunity to continue going green.

On Monday, the City announced that it would provide film crews with access to Toronto’s power grid at two frequently used film sets, Ashbridges Bay Park and Sir Casimir Gzowski Park. The city said that as part of the plan, manufacturing companies will use their electricity grid to power things like crew trailers and offices instead of burning fossil fuels.

Mayor John Tory said the move would help reduce the city’s carbon footprint by 400 tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year, the equivalent of the annual energy consumption of 45 homes.

“These power surges will be perceived by people as the usual infrastructure that they are used to seeing throughout the city,” Tory said.

“But what they will do is eliminate… [the] need for diesel generators.

The change comes as the city’s film, television and digital media production industry is expected to continue to grow this year, with local studios planning to reach full capacity again this year by spring. In 2021, the industry accounted for a record $2.5 billion in direct spending in Toronto as the city hosted 1,468 productions and 7,800 work days.

Tory said the industry is asking the city to help make local production sustainable. The plan is part of that effort and will help Toronto stick to its plan to cut carbon emissions to zero by 2040, he added.

“This may seem like a small example… but it will all contribute to that long-term environmental goal,” Tory said.

Toronto shows leadership

John Rakic, location manager and spokesperson for the Directors Guild of Canada, said Toronto is the first jurisdiction in Canada to make power dumps available to film and television production, giving it a competitive edge.

“Toronto is showing leadership in this,” he said.

“The film and television production industry, both locally and globally, is committed to developing more sustainable production methods.”

John Rakic ​​of the Directors Guild of Canada says Toronto is the first jurisdiction in Canada to give film and TV crews access to power outages, giving the city a competitive edge. (Sean Jeffords/CBC)

Rakic ​​said that even if the crews aren’t filming in any of the parks, they are likely planning to set up base camps at their cast and crew trailer locations to use clean electricity.

“It’s very helpful,” he said.

“If you’ve ever seen any of the devices we’ve parked, they’re big and use a lot of power, so I would prefer it to come from sustainable sources rather than diesel.”

The city stated that not only the film and television industry would benefit from the program; power drop will also be available for local events, food trucks and other users.

The city’s film company will measure electricity consumption at drop points and bill individual companies that use it, employees said.

The Toronto Ecological Alliance said the program is a positive step and will reduce the city’s carbon footprint. But the city must take the same approach to reducing fossil fuel use on a larger scale if it is to achieve its climate change goals, said Sarah Buchanan, the alliance’s director of campaigns.

“Diesel is a great place to start because it’s such a dirty fuel,” she said.

“We really need to make the same changes to our buildings, to our cars. If that’s the only step we’re taking, it’s not so positive.”