Toronto boy whose parents raised $3 million to treat his rare genetic disease begins clinical trial

After his parents desperately raised $3 million over four years trying to find a cure for their son’s rare genetic disease, Michael Pivolakis is one step closer to eventual recovery.

Michael, 4, is the only child in Canada diagnosed with spastic paraplegia 50 (SPG50), a slowly progressive neurodegenerative disorder that typically presents with global developmental delay leading to cognitive impairment and eventual paralysis.

In March of this year, doctors at Toronto Children’s Hospital injected a normal version of the missing gene into Michaels’ spinal fluid to deliver it to his brain. The single-dose therapy is part of a groundbreaking clinical trial in which Michael is the only participant.

And already Georgia and Terry Pivolakis, Michael’s parents, say they see some signs of hope.

Georgia says goodbye to Michael before a procedure at a hospital for sick children in Toronto in March. (Hospital for sick children)

“You know, we’re cautiously optimistic, let’s just say we’re seeing some improvements,” Georgia said. “While pointing or playing with his toys, you know, grabbing the truck and actually pushing it, he does all the things he’s never done before.”

“We hope that he, you know, becomes a normal, obviously normal boy, you know, lives his life, can communicate, walk, whatever. But, you know, again, if he can be agile, talk, tell us what he wants, I think that will be a huge win for us.”

First individual clinical study

When Georgia and Terry were told in 2019 that their 18-month-old son might never walk or talk, they said they were devastated. They were also determined to find a potential cure where none existed.

Through a GoFundMe page and community fundraiser, they have raised over $3 million in donations to fund the development of a specialized gene therapy that could replace the mutated or missing gene causing Michael’s condition. With the help of scientists from around the world, a prototype was developed, and once the therapy was successfully tested on animal models in the lab, it could be given to Michael.

“In gene therapy, it’s really a strategy,” said Dr. Jim Dowling, staff physician in the Department of Neurology and Senior Research Fellow. Genetics and Genome Biology Program at the Hospital for Sick Children, who directed Michael’s clinical trials and was the doctor who first diagnosed him.

“We think this is one of the first times someone has taken a gene therapy strategy and run an individual clinical trial, so we’re very excited about the results of this trial for Michael, and what it could mean for other children with rare diseases.” , – he said.

Neuroradiologist Dr. Manohar Shroff during Michael’s procedure at the Children’s Hospital. (Toronto Hospital for Sick Children)

The treatment is expected to halt the progression of the disease and possibly even reverse the degeneration that has already begun, he explained, adding that improvements in Michael’s cognition and mobility should be evident in the next few months. The Hospital for Sick Children will monitor his condition for the next five years.

“Obviously the hope is that this will address some of the issues that have already been presented and allow it to get features that it didn’t have before,” Dowling said.

Therapy can help other people with rare diseases

And in addition to helping Michael, the therapy developed to treat him could help thousands of other children with rare diseases. The doctors involved in the trial expressed the hope that the lessons learned here could be applied in these cases as well.

“As a doctor, this gives me hope for a brighter future, hopefully for him and certainly for many children over many generations,” said Dr. David Malkin, one of the leaders of Precision Child Health at the Hospital for Sick Children. “The lessons learned from Michael’s trial will help SickKids find a way to explore innovative, precision-based treatment options for other patients with rare genetic diseases.”

Michael’s gene therapy received FDA approval last Thursday and his family plans to continue raising money to help fund clinical trials for other children through a fund they set up to help Michael. These trials could begin as early as October.

Georgia, Michael, and Terry Pivolakis after Michael’s physical therapy session in Toronto on August 11, 2022. (Osama Farag/CBC)

The Pyrovolaks hope this momentum will inspire other families to keep fighting for their children, even when the path ahead seems dark.

“That’s the hope that I think we should give people and show that, you know, if you work hard enough, raise enough money and you have great people who support you, you can do it,” he said. he. Terry.

“It’s not easy, you have to work harder than ever in your life, but you can do it.”