Tory Spelling The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star revealed her “co-parenting” routine with Dean McDermott after photos of the family’s time with mom Candy Spelling surfaced.

Candy, Tori and Dean, along with the couple’s 5-year-old son, enjoyed the beach in Malibu on Monday. Monday’s outing was the first time the two women had been photographed together in five years.

After the death of Aaron Spelling, Candy’s husband and Tori’s father, Tori and Candy began to fall out. In 2009, Candy blamed Tori for Aaron’s death in an interview with 94.7 WMAS-FM’s Kellogg Crew.

“My daughter decided one day that she wasn’t talking to my husband, me and my son, oh my gosh, for four or five years,” Candy said. “And it’s sad. That’s what actually killed my husband. He didn’t want to live after that. He [had] He did everything he could for his daughter and she wanted no part of him when he couldn’t do anything for her.”

Tori Spelling says she’s been criticized since showing her ‘thick skin’ at 16: ‘Ultimately, it’s about them’

Despite the allegations, Tory was classified Her father was “grounded.” and “humble” in a previous interview with Fox News Digital.

“I was born into a Hollywood family, and as big as my dad was as a producer — I think he was very grounded and very humble and very kind,” Torey said at the time.

Aaron is behind classic hits like “Melrose Place.” Charlie’s Angels ,” “Mod Squad” and “Dynasty.”

“He was my mentor. He was my father, but my mentor in life and how he handled people and how genuine he was and how much he loved his fans and anybody,” she added. “He never changed. I think that kind of rubbed off on me. That’s what I saw. That’s what I learned. So I never changed.”

Candy and Tori have seemingly resolved their mother-daughter relationship. In 2019, Tori briefly spoke about reconciliation during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“What is your current relationship with your mother, Candy?” Cohen asked.

“It’s good, really good right now,” Tori responded.

Mother-daughter drama isn’t the only thing Tori is dealing with. The “Saved by the Bell” actress and McDermott have been fueling split rumors since March 2021, when the actors were spotted without their wedding rings.

About a month later, Tori was found to be hot A phone call outside the attorney’s office Holding a notepad with the words “assets,” “support” and “custody.”

However, Tori spoke about the couple’s “co-parenting” strategies in a recent interview with People magazine.

“Co-parenting, Dean and I definitely have different parenting strategies. I’m kind of the emotional mom and he’s more procedural,” she told the outlet.

“He’s really good at timing and planning. I’m not good at that. You need both of those to make it work. You really need that to be a complete man. You need both worlds,” Tori added.

Tori explains her parenting style and shares the kids’ after-school routine.

“My kids, they’ll probably say, ‘Oh, Mom asks too much about our feelings.’ That’s OK,” she told PEOPLE.

“I’m constantly checking in and saying, ‘Okay, what? What’s your concern? Let’s talk about it. I can’t predict what I don’t know, but let’s talk about what scenarios might happen and let’s talk about it.’ And then when they come back from school, we’ll do a recap,” Tori added.

Tori and Dean have been married since May 2006 and share five children: Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau.

The pair were embroiled in a cheating scandal in late 2013 after McDermott admitted he had left Tori. The scandal led to the creation of the 2014 Lifetime Documentary, “True Tory”.