Top White House Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy to Resign; John Podesta will join the Biden team

WASHINGTON — White House national climate adviser Gina McCarthy is leaving the administration this month, while longtime Democratic operative John Podesta is set to join President Joe Biden’s climate team.

The White House has confirmed that McCarthy, the leader of Biden’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions since he took office, will leave the White House on September 16.

Podesta, a former chief of staff in the Clinton administration and founder of the left-leaning Center for American Progress, will serve as a senior adviser on clean energy innovation and implementation, the White House said. Ali Zaidi, deputy climate adviser, will be promoted to fill McCarthy’s place.

McCarthy’s departure comes after Biden and Democrats won historic funding to address climate change in the inflation-reduction legislation passed by Congress last month. McCarthy oversaw the effort to adopt climate policy across federal agencies and was instrumental in Biden’s push for more electric vehicles.

Biden said his administration under the leadership of McCarthy and Zaidi had taken “the most aggressive action ever” to tackle the climate crisis. He called McCarthy “an invaluable member of my senior staff since day one of the administration, and I wish her the best going forward.”

McCarthy, 68, previously served as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency in the Obama administration and was CEO of the Natural Resources Defense Council before Biden tapped her for its top climate post.

Podesta, as a counselor to former President Barack Obama, oversaw the administration’s climate policy and initiatives. He eventually co-chaired Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Biden said Podesta’s deep roots in climate and clean energy policy and government experience will allow the administration to “truly hit the ground running to take advantage of the huge clean energy opportunity in front of us.”

