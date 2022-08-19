Top US Republican urges Canada to ditch ArriveCAN app

This story is part of CBC News’ regular “Watching Washington” mailing list to report on US politics and events affecting Canadians.

What news

A senior US Republican spoke out about the debate surrounding ArriveCAN, the travel app that the Canadian government has introduced for cross-border travel during the pandemic.

She wants it to disappear.

Eliza Stefanik, a member of the Republican leadership team in the U.S. House of Representatives, a representative of the New York state border district and a staunch ally of Donald Trump, wrote a letter to the Canadian government.

This week, she wrote to Canada’s ambassador in Washington asking them to stop requiring people to use ArriveCAN if they want to enter Canada.

Stefanik called the app a buggy travel hurdle that is no longer related to public health. All he is doing now, she says, is confusing people and making them less likely to cross the border.

In her letter Kirsten Hillman said confusion over the app is increasing border wait times and forcing people to stay at home at a time when countries should be encouraging cross-border partnerships.

“This requirement discourages travel, harms commercial flow, and burdens travelers with providing personal health information,” Stefanik. added in a statement.

What context

The ArriveCAN debate has been going on in Canada for a long time. As it happens, in this case, Republican No. 3 in the US House of Representatives, best known for her staunch defense of Trump during his impeachment and in his attempt to cancel the last US electionimbued.

Mayors of Canadian border cities are begging Ottawa to drop the app, as are businesses, as is U.S. Border District Democrat Brian Higgins.

The Government of Canada acknowledged that the app sometimes experienced glitches that caused travelers to receive the wrong instructions. Some people entering Canada report receiving outdated instructions urging them to quarantine.

The Buffalo News also urged Canada to rethink its decision. “It doesn’t work,” the newspaper wrote. editorial This week. “And it hurts both economies.”

An upstate New York newspaper called ArriveCAN a good and relatively easy-to-use idea, but said it has outlived its usefulness, especially as tourism-dependent businesses around Niagara Falls are still suffering from reduced overseas travel and desperately need on cross-border travel. visitors.

What’s next

Trudeau’s government has given no indication that it intends to drop the app. Federal officials say the app actually saves time by automating vaccination status questions rather than forcing travelers to answer them verbally.

Ottawa says it has fixed a bug that has affected some iPhone users.

Public Security Minister Marco Mendicino suggested that in the future, ArriveCAN could be used to automate customs clearance. Australia made.