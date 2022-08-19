type here...
CANADA POLITICS Top US Republican urges Canada to ditch ArriveCAN app
CANADAPOLITICS

Top US Republican urges Canada to ditch ArriveCAN app

By printveela editor

-

8
0
- Advertisment -


This story is part of CBC News’ regular “Watching Washington” mailing list to report on US politics and events affecting Canadians.

What news

A senior US Republican spoke out about the debate surrounding ArriveCAN, the travel app that the Canadian government has introduced for cross-border travel during the pandemic.

She wants it to disappear.

Eliza Stefanik, a member of the Republican leadership team in the U.S. House of Representatives, a representative of the New York state border district and a staunch ally of Donald Trump, wrote a letter to the Canadian government.

This week, she wrote to Canada’s ambassador in Washington asking them to stop requiring people to use ArriveCAN if they want to enter Canada.

Stefanik called the app a buggy travel hurdle that is no longer related to public health. All he is doing now, she says, is confusing people and making them less likely to cross the border.

In her letter Kirsten Hillman said confusion over the app is increasing border wait times and forcing people to stay at home at a time when countries should be encouraging cross-border partnerships.

“This requirement discourages travel, harms commercial flow, and burdens travelers with providing personal health information,” Stefanik. added in a statement.

What context

The ArriveCAN debate has been going on in Canada for a long time. As it happens, in this case, Republican No. 3 in the US House of Representatives, best known for her staunch defense of Trump during his impeachment and in his attempt to cancel the last US electionimbued.

Mayors of Canadian border cities are begging Ottawa to drop the app, as are businesses, as is U.S. Border District Democrat Brian Higgins.

The Government of Canada acknowledged that the app sometimes experienced glitches that caused travelers to receive the wrong instructions. Some people entering Canada report receiving outdated instructions urging them to quarantine.

The Buffalo News also urged Canada to rethink its decision. “It doesn’t work,” the newspaper wrote. editorial This week. “And it hurts both economies.”

An upstate New York newspaper called ArriveCAN a good and relatively easy-to-use idea, but said it has outlived its usefulness, especially as tourism-dependent businesses around Niagara Falls are still suffering from reduced overseas travel and desperately need on cross-border travel. visitors.

What’s next

Trudeau’s government has given no indication that it intends to drop the app. Federal officials say the app actually saves time by automating vaccination status questions rather than forcing travelers to answer them verbally.

Ottawa says it has fixed a bug that has affected some iPhone users.

Public Security Minister Marco Mendicino suggested that in the future, ArriveCAN could be used to automate customs clearance. Australia made.

Previous articleSister Acts: ‘Echoes’ and ‘Bad Sisters’ Stream Sibling Secrets
Next articleHealth Canada approves COVID-19 booster dose for children aged 5 to 11

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Kelly Rodney Case: California sex offender arrested on unrelated charges as a result of search for missing girl

off Video Fox News Flash August 19 Top Stories Here are the...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Texas Democrat in tight congressional race claims no ‘chaos’ on southern border, accuses GOP of hyping up crisis

closer Video Border crisis: Candy-like rainbow fentanyl pills seized WARNING-GRAPHIC FOOTAGE: Fox...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Ryan Gosling May Be Newest Addition To Upcoming ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Prequel With Margot Robbie

closer Video Hollywood Nation: 28-year-old actress Margot Robbie reveals first-look photo...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Texas transfer Casey Thompson was the starting quarterback in his first week as Nebraska

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

The New Jersey Pinball Museum transports its visitors back in time

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 19 Here are...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

SNOLAB Sudbury receives $100 million from Ottawa to unlock the mysteries of the universe

SNOLAB researchers welcomed politicians two kilometers underground in Sudbury, Ontario, and on Friday announced $100 million to continue...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

POLITICS

Canada’s temporary ban on imports of firearms goes into effect

As of today, individuals and businesses can no...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
POLITICS

Judge sides with Enbridge against Michigan proposal to halt Line 5 pipeline

A Michigan judge ruled in favor of Enbridge...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
POLITICS

What do you need to apply for a passport? Here is a step by step guide

If you've applied for a passport this year...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
POLITICS

Ottawa to offer passport service in 4 more cities

The federal government is planning to open four...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News