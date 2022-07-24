Top ten translations in terms of price / quality ratio in this window

Paulo Dybala (Juventus-Roma, free)

With so many big names running out of contracts, this summer has been filled with heavyweight free transfers. Juventus played their part by bringing back Paul Pogba and also hiring Ángel Di Maria to throw stardust on a not-too-successful team. Dybala, meanwhile, has seen his time at Juventus come to an acrimonious end. The striker was linked with Inter and several Premier League clubs, and instead signed with Roma. He accepted a lower salary, increased bonuses, and ingratiated himself with fans by refusing to wear Francesco Totti’s old number 10 shirt. After a promising first season under José Mourinho, Roma are betting on the 28-year-old Argentine to return him to Italy’s elite. They will have to renegotiate his contract next summer or he will lose him to a €20m buyout clause. It’s not a safe move for either side, but the player who struggled to play second fiddle at Juventus could become Rome’s main attraction.

Armel Bella-Kotchap (Bochum v Southampton, £8.4m)

Southampton have remained afloat in the Premier League thanks to a transfer policy focused on promising players at affordable prices. They have already spent £40m this summer on four up-and-coming talent under the age of 21. Romeo Lavia and Gavin Bazunu (both signed from Manchester City) and Bordeaux striker Sekou Mara all have great potential, but Bella-Kotchap stands out among them. . After developing in the lower German leagues, the centre-back achieved a breakthrough in the season as Bochum won promotion. Ralf Hasenhüttl’s pressing system relies on aggressive defense, and 20-year-old Bella-Kotchap is perfect for that. Last season in the Bundesliga, he was one of the best players in the number of interceptions and victories in aerial duels. Southampton conceded 67 league goals last season, a figure that urgently needs to improve. It will take time for him to settle down, but Bella-Kotchup can provide an accessible answer.

Adam Chlojek (Sparta Prague – Bayer Leverkusen, £11.1m)

Regarded in the Czech Republic as the most promising homegrown talent since Tomas Rosický, this strong and technical centre-forward has been in the spotlight of Europe’s biggest clubs ever since he made his senior debut for Sparta Prague at the age of 16. Chlošek turns 20 out of 25. July is about to start a new chapter in his career, having made 131 appearances for his first club and breaking into the national team. Most comfortable playing as a second striker, Chlošek created almost as many goals as he scored in Sparta. Moving quickly to signing him at a relatively low cost, Leverkusen is hopeful he can effectively link up with compatriot Patrick Schick.

Mark Roca (Bayern v Leeds, £10m)

After a dramatic escape from relegation, Leeds are enjoying a tumultuous summer. Jesse Marsh relied on his Red Bull connections to sign three players, while Feyenoord winger Luis Sinisterra was tasked with replacing Rafinha. Calvin Phillips also moved on, with Marsh quickly hiring a new linebacker. Left-hander Roca, who failed to break through at Bayern, is expected to take a seat next to RB Leipzig’s Tyler Adams. Roca played a key role in Spain’s victory at the 2019 European Under-21 Championship alongside the likes of Pablo Fornals and Dani Olmo. After seeing some recruits struggle with injuries and the pace of the Premier League, Leeds agreed to an initial fee of £10m, with additional fees based on performances. This looks like a very good price for a player who will bring quality and composure to March’s midfield.

Crazy Mario (Real Madrid to Lazio, £5.2m)

In his first season at Lazio, head coach Maurizio Sarri led his side to fifth place while applying his signature fast-paced tactic in a team that had been more reactive under Simone Inzaghi. Lazio have been focusing on retooling their defense this summer and three new centre-backs have already arrived. Gila has joined Verona’s Nicolò Casale and Milan’s Alessio Romagnoli, and the former Espanyol academy player looks perfect for Sarri’s pressing system. Quick, determined and comfortable playing from behind, Gila, 22 in August, found his chances of making the first team in Madrid limited, but he made his La Liga debut last season under Carlo Ancelotti. Having originally planned a loan deal, Lazio decided to buy Gila outright and he could play a bigger role than expected this season.

Corentin Tolisso (Bayern v Lyon, free)

After finishing eighth in Ligue 1 last season, Lyon are looking to succeed after a takeover and some attractive signings this summer. Experienced left-back Nicolás Tagliafico signed for just €4m, while Alexandre Lacazette and Tolisso, who left in 2017 for £85m, returned free of charge. While the hometown hero Lacazette will provide an immediate momentum forward, he is now 31 and showing signs of slowing down. As for Tolisso, the midfielder didn’t live up to sky-high expectations at Bayern Munich with a serious injury halting their record-breaking signing progress, but he still played his part in winning 14 major trophies in Germany. As Bayern hesitated over a new contract, the 27-year-old took the chance to return home and play more regularly, without much disadvantage for Lyon.

Alessandro Sorrentino (Pescara – Monza, £850,000)

Monza’s top-flight debutants are out of Serie A to make up for lost time. With the support of Silvio Berlusconi, the club launched an ambitious recruitment campaign. They are among Serie A’s biggest sponsors this summer, with Italy midfielders Matteo Pessina and Stefano Sensi joining on loan and a move to Mauro Icardi is reportedly in the works. Among these headline moves, Sorrentino’s €1 million move is interesting. The 20-year-old has made a breakthrough in Italy’s regional third division, showing good enough results to be invited to a training camp by Azzurri manager Roberto Mancini. With veteran stopper Alessio Cranio on loan from Cagliari, rising star Sorrentino could be loaned out this season but could prove to be a future star for this rising mobile side.

Sam Johnston (West Bromwich – Crystal Palace, free)

Last season, Patrick Vieira was able to revive the Crystal Palace squad thanks to a number of successful signings. Under the Frenchman, Palace have focused on young, home-grown talent eager to play regularly in the top flight. However, the club is also ready to change tactics if the opportunity presents itself, as was the case when Johnston failed to agree a new contract with West Brom. Palace had no plans to sign the goalkeeper, and at 29, he is older than most recent recruits. Johnston, who has played three times for England, arrives in a World Cup year and will be desperate to unseat Vicente Guaita, now 35 and prone to muscle problems. If he can regain his best form, Palace could possibly find themselves a new long-term No. 1.

Salih Ozcan (Cologne – Borussia Dortmund, £4.3m)

Ozcan is only 24 years old and has accumulated enough experience during his career. Abandoning a promising career as a wrestler to focus on football, he became the star of his hometown club and was named the best young player in Germany in 2019. Ozcan then endured relegation and a loan departure before helping Cologne back into the Bundesliga. After winning the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship with Germany, the left-footed midfielder switched to Turkey, prompting comparisons to Dortmund legend Nuri Sahin. BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl considers Ozcan a player “who goes where it hurts and does everything without compromise”. With the departure of Axel Witsel, Ozcan could add the necessary grit to the midfield.

Fabio Carvalho (Fulham-Liverpool, £5m)

After his Anfield move fell through in January, Fabio Carvalho returned to Fulham on an expiring contract. This meant that on 1 July he would be free to move abroad or join another English club for a fee set through a tribunal. To avoid such a risk, Liverpool offered Fulham a deal in April: £5m up front plus £2.7m in surcharges plus 20% of any future sale. It might sound cool for a player with only a few weeks left on his contract, but any tribunal could have rated Carvalho more highly after he played a prominent role in the Summer Residents campaign. Buying the rising English star for as little as £5m could prove to be an inspiring decision and Jurgen Klopp’s track record suggests he’ll get first-team chances.