Many Democrats seeking election or re-election in states across the country have refused to define the term “woman” or offer their thoughts on whether men have the ability to conceive.

Fox News reached out to multiple Democratic candidates about digital topics, and Sens. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., Mark Kelly, D-Ariz. And there were no responses from Maggie Hassan’s campaigns. , DN.H., and Senate nominees John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, Tim Ryan of Ohio, and Cheri Beasley of North Carolina.

Before the midterm elections, and amid the debate over whether to extend federal protection to abortion, many people, including members of the media, began espousing the controversial notion that men are capable of conceiving and performing abortions.

In May, Aimee Arrambide, executive director of the pro-choice nonprofit Avove Texas, asked Rep. Rep. to define what “a woman” means during her testimony on abortion as a Democrat witness. Dawn Bishop, RN.C. asked. House Judiciary Committee.

Dem witness tells House committee that men can get pregnant and have abortions

“I believe everyone can identify with themselves,” she responded.

Bishop Arrambid was asked if she believed “men can conceive and have abortions”, to which she replied “yes”.

Earlier this month, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., clashed with a liberal University of California-Berkeley professor who questioned her repeated use of the term “persons of childbearing potential” in the Senate judiciary. Committee hearing on the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on abortion. Hawley asked Professor Kiara Bridges if she should refer to “women” when she uses it repeatedly.

“There are also trans-men who are able to conceive,” Bridges replied, adding that “cis-women” and “non-binary people” can get pregnant from intercourse. Bridges also called Hawley’s questions “transphobic and opens up trans-people to violence.”

“The modern Democrat Party is here today,” Hawley later told Fox News. “This [deems] You should say ‘men can get pregnant’. And if you don’t, you’re a fool and you’re responsible for the violence.”

“That’s the party line,” he added. “Don’t forget who invited this witness. She was a Democrat witness there. You didn’t see a single Democrat disagree with that. In fact, they were all over social media congratulating her and saying, ‘Oh, that’s right. . .'”

Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden’s Supreme Court Pick, Refuses to Define the Word ‘Woman’

After Hawley’s exchange with the Democrat witness, Washington Post political writer Mariana Alfaro lashed out at him. The paper gave credence to Bridges’ statements that only biological women could get pregnant. According to Alfaro, Hawley “refused to recognize transgender people” by not recognizing the “gender-neutral” language used by Bridges.

Hawley’s exchange comes months after Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., asked President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, now an associate justice, to define the term “woman” during her confirmation hearings before the Senate.

“Can I give a definition? No,” Jackson responded. “I can’t.”

Jackson declared that she was “not a biologist” and concluded that she could not speak to the question at hand.

Fox News’ Charles Kreitz, Christine Parks and Jessica Chasmar contributed to this story.