First on Fox: Several top Democrats in the competitive Senate race are trying to push back against the current economic burdens placed on the American people.

The comments were provided exclusively to Fox News Digital on Thursday and follow the Commerce Department’s announcement that gross domestic product (GDP), a broad measure of goods and services produced throughout the economy, Down by 0.9% on an annual basis during the period of three months from April to June.

In a sharp response to recent economic data, Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who currently serves as the state’s lieutenant governor, and Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet will face off against Oz, saying it’s time for members of Congress to “act. And start taking serious action.”

“It’s clear that Washington is not doing enough to combat inflation and help Pennsylvania workers,” Fetterman said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “While working Americans are paying exorbitant prices for gas, ExxonMobil recently announced that they are on track to make $18 billion in profits a quarter. It doesn’t take a genius to see what’s going on here. They’re making. Billions of dollars off the backs of regular people. This should be stopped by taking action against the companies.”

“We also need to do more in the U.S. to reduce costs and ensure that the supply chain starts here and ends here, rather than relying on foreign companies and countries,” he added. “Making more stuff at home will lower costs for everyone, ease our broken supply chains, and create better-paying jobs for people in Pennsylvania. Washington needs to act, and take serious action to lower costs for working people across the country.”

Georgia Democrat Sen. Meredith Brasher, communications director for Raphael Warnock’s re-election campaign, insisted that the senator is “continually working to reduce costs” for his constituents in Georgia.

“Reverend Warnock is working to lower costs for Georgia’s hard-working families: He successfully led the passage of the bipartisan Chips and Science bill to boost US manufacturing and reduce our dependence on foreign nations like China, he is fighting and pushing to lower the cost of insulin. to suspend the federal gas tax,” Brasher said.

Warnock, who is trying to defeat Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker in November, recently co-sponsored bipartisan legislation called Ocean Shipping Reform Act , President Biden recently signed legislation to prevent foreign ocean carriers from refusing to ship US goods to foreign markets.

Echoing comments similar to Brasher’s, Sen. Lauren Wodarski, a spokeswoman for Kathryn Cortez Masto, D-Nev., insisted the senator prioritized “cost reduction” for Nevada residents.

“Senator Cortez Masto is focused on reducing costs for Nevada families, including by making prescription drugs more affordable,” Wodarski said in a statement.

On Thursday, Cortez Masto, Sen. With Maria Cantwell, D-Wash. Bicameral law was introduced Giving the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission additional powers to protect consumers and try to prevent manipulation of the electricity and natural gas markets.

Cortez Masto is running for re-election in Nevada against Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxault, who has the support of former President Donald Trump.

Jacob Peters, Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., communications director, told Fox News Digital that the senator is “focused” on the burdens facing Arizonans as the cost of many commodities and products continues to rise.

“Senator Kelly is focused on the impact on Arizonans facing rising costs for gas, groceries, prescription drugs and other products,” Peters said.

Earlier this year, Kelly, Sen. Maggie Hassan, DN.H. Along with, submittedGas Price Relief Act In an effort to suspend the federal gas tax by the end of the year.

In addition, Kelly, Democrat of West Virginia, Sen. Teaming up with Joe Manchin, Biden urged the administration to increase domestic oil production.

Kelly, who took office in December 2020 after a narrow special election victory, is running for re-election to the Senate. Arizona’s primary elections are set for Tuesday, and there’s a crowded field of Republicans aiming to unseat Kelly in the November general election.

Ahead of the Commerce Department’s first reading on GDP contraction, economists had expected the report to show the economy expanded by 0.5%.

Economic output fell in the first three months of the year, with GDP falling 1.6%, the worst performance since spring 2020 when the economy was still in the throes of a Covid-induced recession.

A recession is technically defined as “a significant decline in economic activity that is widespread throughout the economy and lasts more than a few months,” and is characterized by high unemployment, low or negative GDP growth, falling incomes and slowing retail sales, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER ), which tracks recessions.

On Wednesday, Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y. announced that they had agreed to a watered-down version of the Build Back Better Act of 2022, known as the Deflation Act. According to Manchin and Schumer’s offices, the measure would raise $739 billion in revenue by closing IRS tax enforcement, the corporate minimum tax and the carried interest lawfall. Energy and climate change provisions and the Affordable Care Act expansion would total $433 billion, he said.

Senate Democrats and Republicans are at odds over how the measure will affect the U.S. economy with midterm elections fast approaching.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson and Megan Haney contributed to this article.