Top-seeded Jessica Pegula bowed out of the City Open after losing in straight sets to Australian Daria Saville on Wednesday.

Defending champion Pegula lost 7-5, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals in the tournament, which serves as a hard-court tuneup for the US Open. The native of Buffalo, New York, ranked seventh in the world, won the last time she played on the WTA in 2019 in Washington and reached the round of 32 at Wimbledon this year.

“I’m excited to play a top-10 player again,” Saville said. “It’s a great challenge. It’s even better to escape with a win.”

Second seed Emma Raduka defeated Luisa Chirico 6-4, 6-2. Qualifier Rebecca Marino of Canada defeated Germany’s Andrea Petkovic 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to face Saville next.

“I feel like I’m playing good tennis right now,” Saville said. “I’m more excited.”

Former No. 1 Simona Halep retired in the second set of her match against Anna Kalinskaya due to illness.

In the men’s section, Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios defeated 14th seed Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-4. In his first singles tournament since reaching the final at the All-England Club, Kyrgios continued to interact with fans, checking on one who had been hit by an errant ball and handing her a towel.

Another fan asked Kyrgios where to serve for match point on Monday, a tradition he started when he won the tournament in 2019.

American Sebastian Korda defeated 12th seed Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-4, while ninth seed Holger Roon defeated Benoit Paire 6-3, 6-2. Mikael Ymer, who opened the tournament with a win over Andy Murray, continued his run with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win over 15th seed Aslan Karatsev.

After pulling out of the US Open in each of the past two years – a loss to Denis Shapovalov in 2020 and food poisoning in 2021 – Korda hopes the rest will help him win his first singles match in a Grand Slam main draw.

“This year I’m well prepared (going into) the US Open – taking a little break for the American hard-court swing and hopefully enjoying it,” Korda said. .