Chet Holmgren, the second pick of the 2022 NBA draft, reportedly has torn ligaments in his foot. According to the Athletic.

The Oklahoma City Thunder picked up the Gonzaga product over the summer, but the 20-year-old could be out for some time depending on the severity of the ligament damage, The Athletic reported.

Holmgren appeared to be injured while guarding LeBron James in Saturday’s pro-am game.

The The program was organized By former NBA guard Jamal Crawford.

The 7-footer, who weighs just 190 pounds, started 31 of 32 games in his lone season with the Bulldogs, where he averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks in 26.9 minutes per game.

In three Summer League games, Holmgren averaged 12 points and 7.7 boards while blocking 2 shots per game,

Holmgren was taken after Duke’s Paolo Banchero originally went to the Orlando Magic.

If there is good news for the Thunder, Holmgren will make his NBA debut on Oct. 19 against his hometown Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.