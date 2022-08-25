New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A North Dakota lawyer beat his ex-wife to death Tuesday in Minnesota as she clung to the youngest of their five children and two others screamed for help, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

The little boy, 2, was so traumatized that he didn’t answer deputies’ questions after he took his father into custody and took his mother to the hospital.

Anders Odegaard, 31, and Carissa Odegaard, 31, also divorced last year, court records show.

During a custody dispute this week, he allegedly refused to let her take their children to church and a fight ensued, deputies wrote in a criminal complaint after interviewing the children.

Caitlin Armstrong’s plea for speedy Texas trial could face bumpy road amid death of cycling pro ‘Mo’ Wilson

Two of their children ran outside, flagged down a stranger and urged him to call 911 “because their mother was bleeding profusely and needed help,” according to the complaint.

The first responding deputy found Anders Odegaard in the kitchen wearing only his underwear, with blood on his face and hair. Carissa Odegaard was lying in the doorway – blood pooling around her head.

The deputy asked him to explain the situation.

“I don’t think so,” Odegaard replied, according to the complaint.

The deputy found Carissa Odegaard not breathing. He cuffed the ex-husband and attempted CPR on the victim. He noticed “severe head trauma” and called an ambulance.

The 9-year-old boy told investigators he saw his father stab his mother in the head with a machete or machete before running outside moments later and finding someone to call 911. He told deputies he saw his father kill his mother. .

Three brothers, ages 9, 8 and 2, were inside during the attack. The other two siblings were outside in their mother’s car and panicked, the complaint said.

The 8-year-old told investigators that after beating his mother to the ground, his father “choked on top of her.”

New York man gets no jail time for fatal hit-and-run; The victim’s family starts a charity in the boy’s honor

“There was blood everywhere,” he told deputies, and when he tapped his mother on the leg, she didn’t respond to the touch.

Court records show that they married in May 2011 and officially divorced on September 16, 2021 on the grounds that their marriage had “irretrievably broken down”. The killing comes just days before the former couple was due to appear in court for a retrial hearing.

The parents were awarded shared legal custody, but the court awarded Carissa Odegaard physical custody. Legal custody under Minnesota law is the right to participate in “major decisions that determine the care of a child.” Physical custody means “regular day-to-day care and control of the residence.”

Oklahoma executes inmate James Coddington within a day after governor refuses to commute sentence

Anders Odegaard, in a file finalizing their divorce last year, was described as the state’s attorney for Mercer County in North Dakota.

Marshall County Attorney Donald Andal told Fox News Digital that he did not want to go into detail about the case, citing an active investigation, but said Odegaard’s full work history was not readily apparent and he had changed careers several times.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Odegaard faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison if convicted of second-degree murder. Prosecutors are also seeking enhanced charges because “the victim was treated with particular cruelty” and because there were multiple child witnesses.

He made his first court appearance Thursday and was ordered held on $5 million bond with no conditions, $2,500,000 surety bond or $250,000 cash.

Carissa Odegaard was pronounced brain-dead on August 24 at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. She was kept on life support until her organs were donated.