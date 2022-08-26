Top Mountie says she doesn’t always agree with RCMP disciplinary process

Asked about controversy over Mountie being allowed to keep his job after petting a woman at a work event, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucky said she doesn’t always agree with how Mounties are disciplined.

Lucky was questioned about the case by a lawyer during a hearing before the Halifax Mass Accidents Commission on Wednesday.

“Do you have any concerns about what this is saying to female RCMP members?” asked the lawyer Jane Lenehan.

“Absolutely,” Lucky replied.

“This is not something I take lightly and I can say it as a female member and I can say it with 36 years of history in my organization and I can say it with a woman’s history before I joined RCMP .. … It’s not something I take lightly.”

Lucky supported the decision allowing Const. Devin Pulsipher to keep his job despite the fact that his boss in Nova Scotia wanted to fire him for sexual harassment. The details of the case were made public this summer.

According to the decision of the RCMP Conduct Council and the report of the Provincial Police Oversight Authority, Pulsifer, while intoxicated, put his hands under the shirt of another RCMP officer and grabbed her chest in front of other RCMP members at a work event in a bar.

Both the conduct board’s decision and the report state that Pulsipher then moved on to the second constable and put his hand under her shirt.

Pulsifer, who at the time was assigned to a unit in Liverpool, North Carolina, did not deny the allegations and said he was drunk to the point of passing out at the time.

The incident was investigated by the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT), a civilian agency that investigates allegations against police officers.

He came to the conclusion that Pulsifer could be charged with sexual assault. But because both women indicated in writing that they did not want the case “to be brought to the stage of a criminal charge,” SIRT did not file a criminal case.

The RCMP has been accused for many years of imposing inadequate sanctions on Mounties in cases of harassment and sexual assault. The federal government has paid out millions to compensate 2,304 women who were sexually harassed and discriminated against based on gender or sexual orientation while working for the RCMP. (Maria José Burgos/CBC)

The RCMP Conduct Commission found that “on the balance of probabilities” both women’s claims were confirmed. The board cut Pulsifer’s 35-day salary, declared him unfit for promotion for two years, and ordered him to seek counseling on alcohol abuse.

The commander regarded this as sexual assault.

The head of the RCMP in Nova Scotia at the time appealed the decision, arguing that Pulsifer’s actions met the definition of sexual assault and that he should resign or be fired.

In comments published in the conduct board’s final decision, Lee Bergerman, now a retired former Assistant Commissioner for Nova Scotia, argued that the board “deliberately misclassified [Pulsifer’s] actions as “unwanted sexual touch”.

The case was referred to the External Review Committee (ERC) of the RCMP, which sided with the board. The ERC is an independent administrative tribunal that hears appeals from certain RCMP employment and labor relations matters.

Luckey, who had the final say in the case, concluded earlier this year that the charge against Pulsifer was initially characterized as “compromising behavior” rather than sexual assault, upheld the council’s initial assessment and dismissed Bergerman’s appeal.

Lucky wrote that “Pulsipher’s colleagues spoke highly of him, evaluations of his work were positive, and, most importantly, he demonstrated honesty in the way he conducted himself after the incident occurred, a quality for which he had previously been respected” .

Lucky defended her decision on Wednesday, saying there was no mistake in the decision-making process.

She also said that she had concerns about the RCMP’s disciplinary system.

“I hope I never have to make a decision again”

“This is something that is really close and dear to my heart… I follow the process. Sometimes I don’t always agree with him,” she said.

“I hope I never have to make this decision again because you are fighting all the legal aspects of the decision and you are fighting the moral part of the decision. And those two things don’t often go together in these cases.”

Lucky was appointed commissioner with a mandate to improve the culture of the RCMP after years of sexual assault and harassment cases.

In his 2020 scathing report on the internal culture of the RCMP, former Supreme Court Justice Michel Bastarache said he heard alleged victims of sexual harassment accuse the RCMP of letting the perpetrators get away without “consequences.”

After this report was released, Lucky pledged to eradicate sexual harassment, harassment and discrimination in the RCMP.

Lucky said that the verification of force conduct measures is ongoing.

“My commitment to my organization is to modernize our behavior,” she said on Wednesday.

“Here I have to put my fight.”