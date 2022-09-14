New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A top House Republican flagged President Joe Biden for passing the Democrat-backed social spending and tax bill, officially known as the Inflation Reduction Act, amid a spike Tuesday in the already high rate of inflation plaguing the nation and the resulting sharp drop. In the stock market.

In a separate statement to Fox News Digital, Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., who also serves as chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, blasted Biden at a White House ceremony Tuesday afternoon despite the dismal report. The consumer price index rose 8.3% in August from a year ago.

“Joe Biden is the closest president I’ve had in my lifetime. He looks like a fool celebrating his reckless addictions while prices keep rising and the stock market is tanking,” Emmer said.

During the ceremony, Biden referred to the Inflation Reduction Act as “the single most important piece of legislation passed in Congress to combat inflation and one of the most important pieces of legislation in our nation’s history.”

Biden was joined by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who each hailed the bill as a solution to decades of high inflation driving prices across the country.

However, rising inflation dampened optimism in the stock market, leading the Dow to drop more than 1,200 points, or 3.94%, the NASDAQ 5.16%, and the S&P 500 to fall 4.32%.

Inflation and the economy are consistently top issues for voters with November’s midterm elections 8 weeks away.

Analysts had widely expected Republicans to take control of the House of Representatives, but the Senate remained a tossup.

