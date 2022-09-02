New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: A prominent super PAC that supports Senate Republicans says it will spend $23 million to buy TV time in the small but key battleground state of New Hampshire as the group targets Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in a key race.

The Senate Leadership Fund, which first shared its announcement with Fox News on Friday, said the opening date for its ad reservation is Sept. 13, the day of the New Hampshire primary.

Few Republicans are vying to challenge Hasan in a general election showdown that will determine whether the GOP wins back the chamber majority in the November midterms.

Republicans are vulnerable to Hasan, a former governor and first-term senator, running for re-election because of her poor approval ratings in opinion polls. And the Senate Leadership Fund (SLF), longtime Senate GOP leader Sen. The pairing with Mitch McConnell is another sign that Republicans still believe they can beat Hassan in November even without a topflight GOP nominee.

“Maggie Hassan’s weak record on rubber-stamping Joe Biden’s inflationary spending and taxes has hurt the Granite Staters, and they know it. This is a top-tier pickup opportunity for us, keeping the Senate majority within reach,” argued SLF President Steven Law. A statement to Fox News.

The announcement from SLF comes as its affiliated nonprofit advocacy group One Nation is in the process of wrapping up $4.7 million in summer ad spending in the New Hampshire Senate race. Those spots have urged Hassan to stop supporting what Republicans say are liberal policies that have fueled record inflation this year.