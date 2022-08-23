New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Have you ever had an awesome Uber driver?

There are plenty of them across the country — and Uber is taking the time to highlight these people in its first-ever Uber Yearbook.

The rideshare company ran a collection of worker superlatives last week.

It took time to identify drivers who achieved notable on-road success across the country.

Some drivers, like Upstate, NY, driver Bruce Smith, are recognized for going above and beyond.

He drove two people, two cats and eight suitcases 1,377 miles from New York to Florida — the longest Uber ride of the year.

Driver Tommy Rivera of Memphis, Tenn., was honored as a beloved community member who delivered meals directly from local restaurants to hospital workers for 300 nights during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York City driver Fritz Sam is considered Uber’s “hometown hero.”

Because he ran to the rescue of residents trapped inside a burning building in Brooklyn last week.

“[Fritz] “went above and beyond to keep his neighbors in New York safe — and managed to get his rider to the airport on time,” an Uber spokesperson said in a statement.

Terry Smith, a driver and retired high school principal in Birmingham, Ala., is known as the funniest driver for bringing “Jerry Seinfeld humor” to every ride, Uber said in an infographic.

Other drivers hit record benchmarks.

For example, Washington, DC, driver Azubuike Onwumere makes the most Uber Eats deliveries. Driver Debbie Baker of Miami, Fla., made the most champagne deliveries — and Asheville, NC, driver Robert Moore provided the most tips.

“I’m always looking for ways to help my riders,” Moore, of North Carolina, told Uber.

“Do they need to stop? Do they want a quick tour of downtown? Can I help them with their bags?”

San Francisco’s Lazar Bedri has been recognized as the longest-tenured Uber driver since July 2011.

Las Vegas’ Fatou Sissokho received the highest rating — earning nearly 4,000 five-star reviews.

Birmingham driver Charlana Moses was recognized for the most trips.

She shares her passion for Uber driving with students at the University of Alabama, who call her “Mama C.”

Uber also gave some special shout-outs to drivers like San Diego’s Michael Fry for playing the best music, Las Vegas’ Justin Layton for having the coolest car — a Ferrari 458 Spider — and New York City’s Tanay White for modeling. side

“No matter what, always be kind,” White said.

“This is the motto I apply as an Uber Eats courier, model, entrepreneur and friend.”

Barbra Watkins of San Jose, California, was given the superlative “young at heart” for working as a driver at age 78.

“I like to be very active with Uber,” she said.

“I can set my own hours and ride my horse, Tycoon, in my spare time.”