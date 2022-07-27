New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“Top boss“The Bravo show announced on Twitter that alum Howard Kleinberg has died. He was 46.

“The #TopChef Family members mourn Howard Kleinberg’s unexpected death from season three. Howie’s passion for cooking touched so many and our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends,” the account wrote on Twitter.

Kleinberg’s mother, Susan, confirmed to the Miami Herald that the chef died of a heart attack over the weekend.

“I’m just finding out how many lives he touched,” she told the outlet. “He married his passion in life, which was his cooking.”

Kleinberg attended culinary school at Johnson & Wales University in North Miami, the outlet reported. One of his first cooking gigs was at Hotel Intercontinental Downtown Miami.

The ‘Top Chef’ star restaurant receives food donations from around the world

Kleinberg placed seventh on the third season of “Top Chef” in 2007. Following his time on the show, he opened his own restaurant, Bulldog Barbecue, in Miami.

According to him obituary, a funeral was held in his honor Tuesday in North Miami. His family has asked for donations in his honor Pet protection Bullies-N-Beyond Rescue or Feeding South Florida.

The chef is survived by his mother, father, sister, as well as his dog Skye.

Kleinberg’s obituary page was flooded with kind words from fans.

“I remember and loved Howie Kleinberg on Top Chef. He was passionate about food. RIP,” one user wrote.

“I taught Howie in elementary school. Years later, at his restaurant in North Miami, his waitress surprised me with his gift of milk and cookies. I will always think fondly of him,” another user wrote.

Another message read: “Chef Howie was a fun, kind, big hearted man. He made me try my first Luther Burger and introduced me to the magic of burnt ends. May he rest in peace and may his memory be a blessing.”