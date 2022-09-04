New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

White House senior adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms argued that President Biden’s recent State of the Nation address condemning “MAGA Republicans” was an “optimism” that spoke to all Americans, regardless of their political party.

“What I see in this speech, I see words of encouragement, I see optimism, I see a commander-in-chief calling for all of us, regardless of our political affiliation,” Bottoms, the former Atlanta mayor, said Sunday during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week.”

“All of us? He’s definitely not calling MAGA supporters. He’s mentioned more than a dozen times that it’s a threat to democracy,” host Martha Raddatz responded.

Critics blamed Biden for the angry speech in which the president repeatedly targeted the millions of Americans who voted for former President Donald Trump in 2020. Even the set of the speech was mocked for having a “blood red” theme. Classified as “hell”.

Biden shocks viewers with ‘hellish red background’ for polarizing speech

“MAGA Republicans don’t respect the Constitution,” Biden said Thursday, with Marines standing in front of a red background. “They don’t believe in the rule of law. They don’t recognize the will of the people.”

Biden Demonizes ‘Us Republicans’ But Dems Spend More Than $46 Million To Help Pro-Trump Candidates Win Primaries

“This is a country that believes in the rule of law,” he added. “We will not deny it.”

Later on

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

Bottoms argued in Sunday’s interview that the “MAGA agenda” is “distorting the truth” and urged people to read Biden’s speech on the White House website to understand the words “optimism.”

Trump blasts Biden’s anti-MAG speech: ‘He’s an enemy of the state’

“This is what this MAGA agenda is all about. It’s about twisting the truth. It’s about misleading people. It’s about putting out information that misleads people. And I encourage people, go to the White House website, whitehouse.gov. Read the speech for yourself.”

Trump blasted Biden’s speech at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Saturday evening, calling the president an “enemy of the state.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“This week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia to deliver the most vile, hateful and divisive speech ever given by an American president,” Trump told the crowd. “If we want to be sure that we are threats to the enemies of democracy and the state, blaspheming 75 million citizens, and 75 to 150 citizens. You are all enemies of the state.”

Trump continued: “He’s an enemy of the state if you want to know the truth.”