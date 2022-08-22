Top-5 pick Kevon Thibodeaux suffered a knee injury in Giants’ preseason game vs. Bengals

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – Kyvon Thibodeaux clutches his right knee before hitting the MetLife Stadium turf.

A nightmare scenario for the New York Giants Out in the second trimester When the star rookie outside linebacker crumpled to the ground in their preseason game, he was quickly surrounded by the team’s training staff. A cart came out for Thibodeaux, but he shrugged off the ride, instead walking to the blue medical tent, where he was further examined.

Thibodeaux Officially removed from the game by the Giants with a knee injury, but he was seen joking with teammates on the sidelines before heading into the locker room. Maybe the Giants dodged a bullet here.

There was optimism from the Giants after the initial exam that Thibodeaux avoided a significant knee injury, two people familiar with the situation told NorthJersey.com and the USA TODAY Network. Nighting off Thibodeaux does not necessarily reflect the severity of the injury.

It wasn’t a non-contact injury, which was the first scare when he got caught at his knee. Replays showed Bengals tight end Thad Moss – son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy – diving at Thibodeaux’s right knee in an apparent attempt at a cut block.

Thibodeaux was the fifth overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.