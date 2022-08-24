New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The California Highway Patrol on Tuesday released dashcam video of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, recorded the night of the May 28 crash.

Pelosi, who pleaded guilty to a DUI charge on Tuesday, could be seen talking to officers and taking field sobriety tests after her 2021 Porsche collided with a 2014 Jeep.

Here are five key moments from the video:

Pelosi, slurred speech, says she’s only had two glasses of wine

Pelosi’s slurred speech makes it difficult to make out his voice at times, but he can be heard telling an official “a glass of champagne before dinner” and “a glass of white.” [wine].”

Pelosi told authorities that he started drinking around 7 p.m. and finished at 8 p.m. After stops at the hospital, the local CHP office and finally the county jail, investigators determined he had a blood alcohol content of .082%.

Pelosi is talking about a “high profile person.”

Pelosi is an elite figure in part because she is married to the current Speaker of the House of Representatives. In the video, Pelosi is heard using slurred speech and it’s hard to make out what he’s saying.

But at one point in the tape, he speaks to the officer interviewing him and describes himself as a “high-profile person.”

“I understand who you are,” replied the officer.

“I’m not here to do anything to draw negative attention to you,” the officer said. “If you’re honest with me, you don’t have to worry about the alcohol you’re expecting.”

Pelosi clings to the vehicle for balance

Pelosi not only listens impassively but also engages in activities that authorities describe as “objective” signs of intoxication.

As officials discuss his results, Pelosi can be seen off-balance and holding on to the vehicle — officials note.

“He was constantly holding on to the patrol car to keep his balance,” an officer can be heard saying. At the same time, Pelosi can be seen walking in front of the dashcam with her hand on the front push bar.

Pelosi conducts a sobriety test

Pelosi appeared to be attempting to perform a sobriety test, including following an officer’s finger with her eyes. Another put his feet together, hands by his side, looked up at the sky, then closed his eyes and counted to thirty.

During the interview, the officer told Pelosi that he and the driver were lucky there were no serious injuries. Photos showed injuries to Pelosi’s hands and forearms and damage to both vehicles after the crash.

The other driver was identified as John Doe. Two Medical treatment was refused at the scene, but told Do Napa County prosecutors on June 2 that he began experiencing pain in his right arm, right shoulder and neck the day after the crash.

“There have been crashes I’ve had with far less damage than this, where people have been seriously injured,” the officer told Pelosi.

Pelosi asks ‘what happens’ if she fails an alcohol test?

Officials say he may take a breath test or blood test as they continue the alcohol testing process. Pelosi seems worried about failing the test.

“If I take a breath test and fail a blood test, then what happens?” He says.

The officer said he needn’t take both, just one or the other.

“If I take the breath test and fail, what happens then?”

“Then we will go ahead with the arrest,” the officer said.

Pelosi, 82, was taken to Queen of the Valley Hospital for treatment of any potential injuries before arriving, officials confirmed to Fox News Digital. in the Napa County Jail – A common step in a serious motor vehicle accident, according to the sheriff’s department.

And investigators had more than two hours to burn off the alcohol in his system before taking a blood sample.