Sen. For outing a “pseudo celebrity” like comedian Jon Stewart to “make false allegations” about the veterans benefits bill blocked by Republicans last week. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., tore through Democrats on Sunday.

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Toomey said he blocked the PACT Act, which would have provided millions of veterans with treatment for ailments caused by burn pits, because he wanted to add an amendment to prevent overspending in unrelated categories. For veterans.

Toomey ripped Democrats for blocking the bill and trying to portray Stewart, who has been at the forefront of the issue, as an anti-veteran.

“First of all, it’s the oldest trick in Washington,” Toomey said. “People take a group of sympathetic Americans, and it may be sick children, it may be victims of crime, it may be veterans exposed to toxic chemicals, they create a bill to solve their problems, and then they insert it. They know something that is completely unrelated, that the Republicans will never pass, and that’s it. Republicans don’t dare do anything about it. Because they know they’ll loose their allies in the media and mislead a fake celebrity. Swallow what shouldn’t be.”

Biden connects face-to-face with burn pit veterans: ‘sacred obligation’ to help them

“Let me be very clear,” he said. Republicans are opposed to nothing of substance in the PACT Act. My honest Democratic colleagues will fully agree with my objection, and if I get my way, get my change, which will not change a dime in any veterans program. . What I want to do is change the government’s accounting methodology, which is designed to allow our Democratic colleagues to spend $400 billion that has nothing to do with veterans and is not in the veterans’ place.”

SEN’s Pat Toomey Burn-Pitt stalls final approval of veterans aid package, cites cost concerns

“They could have agreed to this a month ago and this bill will go through any time,” he added. “When we remove this completely unrelated provision worth $400 billion, I will vote for the bill.”

The Senate voted 84-14 in favor of PACT legislation last month, with majorities in both the House and Senate voting. It represents the most comprehensive veterans health care reform to date, establishing a hypothetical service connection for veterans who have been seriously ill from inhaling the toxic fumes that hang over their bases overseas, including in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The bill went back to the House, which recently approved a revised version, but further approval was delayed by Toomey, who argued that $400 billion was already allocated in the discretionary spending budget and should be moved to the mandatory spending budget. Nothing more than a “gimmick” to avoid expenses.

Senate Toomey’s office officials also cited that PACT was added to the legislation before the bill was debated on the Senate floor, stating that any discretionary budget funding related to burn pits could be classified as mandatory spending. They told Fox News that his amendment focused only on preventing current discretionary spending — which would have occurred regardless of the PACT Act — from shifting to the mandatory spending budget. Any new discretionary funds related to toxic burn pit exposure would still be transferred to the mandated budget.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Denise McDonough, who appeared after Toomey on “State of the Union,” said the senator’s amendment would lead to health care rationing for veterans.

“(The $400B) fund is in the bill so that we can make sure that all of this spending for this program goes to veterans who have been exposed to these toxins,” McDonough said. “So he said it doesn’t affect our programming — in good conscience, I don’t see it that way. In fact, he puts a cap on what we spend per year, and then eventually in 10 years, the fund runs out under his amendment. So the impact, in terms of what year we spend If his predictions are wrong, that means we’re going to have to ration care for veterans. , that’s not something I’d sign up for.”

During an appearance on ABC News’ “This Week” on Sunday, Stewart said that Toomey’s suspension of the bill was “bananas.”

“The Toomey Amendment is really about limiting the fund,” Stewart argued. “It’s about putting caps on it and giving it a 10-year sunset clause. We’ve faced it and what Toomey’s amendment wants to do is make our sick and dying veterans happy for our 9/11 first responders who had to come back to Washington with cancer in their hands at ground zero and Hill begging for money. Had to march through the halls.”

“I mean, the whole thing, it’s so bananas,” he added. “Nothing has changed, so I don’t understand any of this.”

