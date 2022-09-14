New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Founder Tony Robbins — the world’s best-selling author, philanthropist and top life and business strategist — is partnering with Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States, in a determined effort to solve America’s hunger crisis.

Both announced Tuesday that they are closer than ever to their “multi-year goal” of helping provide 1 billion meals to food insecure people, according to materials provided to Fox News Digital.

Eight years into a 10-year campaign, Robbins and Feeding America say they are “well ahead of schedule,” having already helped provide 914 million meals to hungry people across our nation.

“There is enough food in the world to feed everyone on the planet — yet millions of people are needlessly hungry,” Robbins said in an email exchange with Fox News Digital this week.

Robbins said he knows “personally” what it’s like to “grow up and live with food insecurity.”

That is why “it remains my lifelong mission and passion to ensure that families have access to basic nutritious meals,” he said.

“Healthier people are happier people. Happier people are wealthier and over time [are] Can give back to improve the lives of others less fortunate.”

Robbins added, “In the US today, nearly 34 million people, including more than 9 million children, are food insecure in the world’s richest country.”

“Globally, there are more than 800 million human beings, young and old, who don’t even know where their next meal will come from.”

This situation was unacceptable to Robbins, he suggested.

“What I do know is that getting good nutrition means healthy people, and there’s no debate that children are still developing and need good food to fuel their healthy development,” Robbins said.

“That’s when I decided that I wanted to be as successful as I could to help others the way my neighbors had helped me and my family.”

Robbins also told Fox News Digital, “I’ve been through this cycle in my life. When I was 11, a neighbor who knew we were struggling knocked on the front door with bags full of food for a big Thanksgiving dinner.”

He added, “My father was ashamed to get the help our family needed at that time … I was happy to have food. I just decided that I should be able to help others the way my neighbors helped me. And my family.”

Robbins continued, “Each day, I ask how I can help change lives in a positive, measurable way, multiplied many times over by others doing the same.”

He said, “My mission and the Tony Robbins Foundation [to] Use the power of network influence to focus on transformative innovative efforts that have real impact at a scale that uplifts people, communities and the world we all live in.”

“Do what your passion makes you. Start small and build on it.”

Robbins said of her work with Feeding America, “The 1 Billion Meals Challenge, in partnership with Feeding America, has helped deliver more than 900 million meals to food insecure families ahead of schedule in less than a decade.”

He added, “Imagine what would happen if that effort were to be scaled up in a sustainable way. That’s the next challenge.”

So, in his opinion, what can every single American do to help the cause?

“The way everyone gives is very personal,” Robbins answered in response to Fox News Digital. “Do what your passion makes you. Start small and build on it.”

“You can give $1 to the 1 Billion Meal Challenge or you can make and feed a poor family or two a meal.”

Robbins notes, “I started when I was 18 by asking my local church for the names of two poor families.”

“Before Thanksgiving,” he said, “I delivered food baskets to two households, each with a simple note in English and Spanish: ‘This is a gift from a friend. Everyone has hard times, so please accept this gift and, if you can, Do something like this so that someday someone else can pay it forward.”

“With the help of friends and a growing network, those two baskets turned into 10, then 100, then 1,000, 10,000, 100,000 – then a million.

Robbins also said, “For those who choose to participate in the 1 Billion Meals Challenge, every $1 donated helps provide at least 10 meals to hungry families through Feeding America’s network of food banks.”

Robbins explains that he contributed the proceeds from the sale of three of my most recent best-selling books — including “Life Force.” [as well as] Feeding America and other funding for the 1 Billion Meals Challenge can double the impact by matching those donations by December 2024.”

Anyone can get involved by going to feedingamerica.org/tonyrobbins.