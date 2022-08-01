New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tony Finau changed the conversation about him in a calendar year.

Finau ran away with the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on Sunday to become the first player in three years to win consecutive PGA Tour events in the regular season. He finished with a 5-under 67 for a five-shot victory and a tournament-record 26-under 262.

It was his fourth career win and third title in 11-plus months. Finau began his winning streak last August at The Northern Trust, where he earned his first win in five years and 142 on the PGA Tour.

“I’m proud of the fact that I’ve faced adversity in my career,” said Finau, a Salt Lake City native of Tongan-Samoan heritage. “They say a winner is a loser who keeps trying, and that’s me.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Finau ended a drought in Detroit, winning for the first time in six tries when he held or shared a 54-hole lead at a PGA Tour event.

And, he did it easily.

Taylor Pendrith (72), Patrick Cantley (66) and Rookie of the Year front-runner Cameron Young (68) tied for a distant second.

“I’m not that close,” Young said. “Tony put on a show.”

Actually.

Finau hit 66 of 72 greens in regulation, trailing only two players’ accuracy in a PGA Tour 72-hole event since 1980. Peter Jacobsen hit a 69 in regulation at Pebble Beach in 1995, and a year later, Willie Wood shot a 67 at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Phenol’s sixth birdie no. At 17 and finishing under par, he broke the tournament record set by Nate Lashley in 2019 at 25 under in an inaugural PGA Tour event.

Davis Love III offers instruction on how to solve a live golf problem

The North Carolina event begins Thursday, wrapping up the regular season at the PGA Tour Wyndham Championship. Players on the bubble have one last shot to finish in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings to earn a spot in the playoffs and a full card next season.

Finau and Pendrith started tied after a third round that felt like a game of matches on Sunday, and the Detroit dual turned out to be a dud.

Pendrith had his first poor round of the tournament after sharing the first-round lead with Finau, leading him by one shot after the second and matching his 21-under total through three rounds.

The 31-year-old PGA Tour rookie from Canada hit an errant tee shot on the tough second hole behind a tree branch – distracted by a fan walking across the fairway – and pulled in a 9-foot putt. Hole to lose the major for good.

World ranking no. Cantley, ranked No. 4, had his third consecutive round after opening with a 70 in the mid-60s. Young rebounded from a first-round 71 to finish tied for second for fifth.

“I’d be lying if I said it was easy to watch other people win,” Young said. “Obviously, Tony pretty much beat us all today.”

Mark Hubbard says he can’t believe his hole-in-one: ‘Embarrassed’

Pendrith fought back in the final round as he did the only time he held a 54-hole lead. He led the Bermuda Championship by three shots last October, with a 76 that tied him for fifth, his best finish before his appearance in the Motor City.

“It stung a little bit,” said Pendrith, playing in his third tournament after missing nearly four months with a broken rib.

No. 11-foot birdie putt at 4 and no. Finau started to pull away from Pendrith with a tap-in for birdie at 7.

No. An 11-foot putt at 9 was a par-saving crucial.

“When it lipped, it gave me some momentum and I was in control of the golf tournament,” Finau said.

He made a 21-foot putt for birdie on No. 10 for his third birdie. In the tournament no. After his first bogey on 11, Finau broke right to left on No. 12 with a 31-foot putt.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Finau won the 3M Open in Minnesota last week, where he came from five strokes back to win by three. Brendan Todd pulled off the feat in 2019, becoming the last PGA Tour player to win two in a row in the regular season.

“One week can change your life,” Finau said. “If you look at me, two weeks have changed my life.”