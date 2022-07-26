New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tony Dow, best known for his role as Wally Cleaver in “Leave It to Beaver,” has died at the age of 77.

Dow died on Tuesday morning, according to the actor’s management team.

“We share with you the passing of our beloved Tony this morning,” Frank Bilotta and Renee James announced on Facebook.

“Tony was a beautiful soul – kind, compassionate, funny and humble. He was truly a joy to be around. His gentle voice and unassuming manner were instantly comforting and you couldn’t help but love him. The world has lost a wonderful. human being, but we are all richer for the memories he left us with. . From warm memories of Wally Cleaver to those lucky enough to know him personally – thank you Tony. And thank you for reflecting on the simpler times, for the laughter, the friendship and the feeling that you were an older brother to all of us. We will miss you.”