“Leave It to Beaver” star Tony Dow has died at age 77, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Dow’s son Christopher told Fox News Digital that he had spoken with his father’s manager, who made an official Facebook announcement on Wednesday.

“Although this is a very sad day, I have comfort and peace that he is in a better place,” Christopher said in a Facebook statement.

“He was the best father anyone could ask for. He was my coach, my mentor, my voice of reason, my best friend, my best man at my wedding and my hero. My wife said something powerful and shows the man. He said: ‘Tony is a very kind man. He had such a big heart and I never heard Tony say anything bad or negative about anyone.”

Tony Dow, ‘Leave It To Beaver’ Star, ‘In Final Hours In Hospice Care,’ Son Says

On Tuesday, the Dow management team announced the actor’s death on Facebook, but the social media post has since been deleted.

Dow’s wife, Lauren Shulkind, gave his management team “false information,” his son explained to Fox News Digital. According to TMZ, Schulkind believed Dow had passed and shared the information with his management team.

“It’s a very difficult time,” Christopher said, via Fox News Digital. He explained that his father was in his “last hours” and was “under the care of an ashram”.

In May, Schulkind announced Dow’s cancer has returned, A month after he celebrated his 77th birthday.

“Dear friends and fans of Tony Dow, I have very sad news to share with you,” Schulkind wrote at the time. “Unfortunately, Tony has been diagnosed with cancer once again. He is approaching this reality very bravely, but it is truly heartbreaking.

“We want to thank you in advance for your thoughtful thoughts. Our love, Lauren & Tony.”

In his childhood, Dow starred in “Leave It to Beaver” alongside Jerry Mathers, Barbara Billingsley, Hugh Beaumont and Ken Osmond. The show originally ran for six seasons on CBS before moving to ABC.

The actor participated in the reunion show, “Still the Beaver” and the show’s sequel series, “The New Leave it to Beaver”.

Dow is also known for his Characters in “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”. and “Babylon 5.”