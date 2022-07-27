Tony Doe, who played Wally’s older brother on Leave It to Beaver, has died at the age of 77.

Tony Doe as Wally Cleaver in the sitcom Leave it to Beaver helped create the popular and enduring image of the 1950s and 60s American teenager, died Wednesday. He was 77.

Frank Bilotta, who represented Dow in his work as a sculptor, confirmed his death in an email to the Associated Press.

No reason was given, but Doe was in hospice and announced in May that he had been diagnosed with prostate and gallbladder cancer.

“Although this is a very sad day, I feel comfort and peace that he is in a better place,” Doe’s son Christopher wrote in a post on his father’s official Facebook page.

“He was the best dad you could ask for. He was my coach, my mentor, my voice of reason, my best friend, my best man at my wedding and my hero.”

A post on Doe’s Facebook page on Tuesday prematurely announced that he had died, but his wife and management team later deleted the post and explained that it was announced in error.

Career-defining role

Wally Doe was the often irritated but essentially loving older brother who constantly bailed out the main character, Theodore “Beaver” Cleaver, played by Jerry Mathers, on a show that was synonymous with the sometimes fake, wholesome image of a 1950s American family.

Dow was born and raised in the Hollywood area of ​​Los Angeles – his mother was a stuntwoman who worked as an understudy for silent film star Clara Bow – but his parents didn’t push him into show business.

He played a bit on stage and appeared in a couple of pilots. After participating in an open casting call, he landed the role of Wally, which defined his career.

Dow would play the role for six seasons and over 200 episodes from 1957 to 1963 in prime time on CBS and ABC, and then for over 100 episodes in the 1980s in a syndicated sequel.

In the series, Wally, sometimes at the center of the story himself, traveled the worlds of junior and senior high with his duplicitous best friend, Eddie Haskell, with little more wisdom than his younger brother. The show’s storylines suggested that Wally was destined for great things – he mentions wanting to become an aerospace engineer – and he tended to face moral dilemmas stemming from his inner goodness.

Jerry Mathers, Barbara Billingsley and Tony Doe (left to right) and Frank Bank and Ken Osmond (standing left) pose for a photograph during a reunion at the 50th Anniversary Celebration of Leave It to Beaver in Santa Monica, California, September . 27, 2007. (Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press)

Dow’s favorite episode was the one in which the ever-ready-to-teach father, Ward Cleaver, played by Hugh Beaumont, wants his boys to know what his childhood was like. He takes them to the desert, despite the fact that they have urgent business at home.

“The boys didn’t want to go because Zombies from space played in the theater,” Dow said in an interview with Sidewalks Entertainment at the 2018 Comic-Con in Silicon Valley.

After the trip, at the end of the episode, Ward discovers the boys on top of a hill with binoculars, thinking they are observing nature.

“They were watching Space Zombies at the front door,” Dow said with a laugh.

The show was still popular when it went off the air, but naturally it ran out of steam: Wally was going to college and Beaver was heading to high school.

After Dow’s death, Mathers and Rusty Stevens, who played Beaver’s friend Larry Mondello, were the only surviving members of the show’s main cast. Beaumont died in 1982. Barbara Billingsley, who played June Cleaver’s mother, died in 2010. Ken Osmond, who played Haskell, died in 2020.

The actor enjoyed a career as a screenwriter-director and sculptor.

Left to right: Original Leave It To Beaver cast members Ken Osmond, Tony Doe, Barbara Billingsley and Jerry Mathers during the filming of their television special Still the Beaver in Los Angeles on December 10, 1982. (Wally Fong/Associated Press)

Doe appeared as a guest star on other series in the 1960s, 70s, and 80s, including My three sons, Dr. Kildare, Adam-12, Emergency, square pegs as well as Knight Rider.

In the late 1960s, he took a break from acting to serve three years in the US National Guard.

From 1983 to 1989, amid the TV nostalgia craze, Dow played the role of Wally in New Leave it to Beaver.

He began writing and directing episodes of the series, and in the 1990s worked as a television director on shows including New Lassie, Babylon 5, Harry and the Hendersons as well as Star Trek: Deep Space 9.

At a time when such revelations were rare, Doe went public with his clinical depression in the 1980s and made videos on how to accept and deal with the illness.

Doe poses with some of her work at her home and studio in Los Angeles, Thursday, September 18, 2012. Dow worked as an artist, earning an impeccable reputation as a sculptor. One of his bronze pieces was accepted in 2008 at the Societe Nationale des Beaux-Arts, a 150-year-old art exhibition held annually at the Louvre. (Reed Saxon/Associated Press)

Along with speaking in later years at pop culture conventions, often alongside Mather, Dow worked as an artist, earning an impeccable reputation as a sculptor.

One of his bronze pieces was accepted in 2008 at the Societe Nationale des Beaux-Arts, a 150-year-old art exhibition held annually at the Louvre.

Doe told The Associated Press in 2012 that his performances drew as many people wanting to hang out with Beaver’s big brother as they did to see his art.

“I think it’s hard, especially with Wally’s image, to take anything other than that seriously,” he said, chuckling and shaking his head.

Dow is survived by wife Lauren, 42, son Christopher, daughter-in-law Melissa and brother Dion.