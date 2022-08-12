Tommy Lee’s nude photo sparks accusations of duplicity

(CNN)Rocker Tommy Lee posted a nude photo on social media — but not everyone is appreciating it.
The heavily tattooed Mötley Crüe drummer shared a full-frontal selfie on Instagram and Facebook on Thursday with the caption “Oooooppssss.”
Instagram and Facebook removed it within hours for violating nudity rules, a Meta spokesperson told CNN. It sparked a debate on social media — with critics accusing the platform of delay in removing it and double standards.
“So Tommy Lee can post a pic of his penis on @instagram that’s still there three hours later, but the photo of my curvy booty in a thong bikini gets deleted? Cool, cool,” journalist Lola Mendez Tweeted. she Compared to Lee’s naked picture To get unwanted pictures of sex on social media.
Others cited the photo as an example of the misogyny of women’s faces, saying that some of Britney Spears’ revealing posts were widely criticized while Lee’s image was mostly praised.
“Make sense of it. The double standard is too obvious,” Posted by a user. “2022 And Tommy Lee Is Praised For Posting Front-Nude While Britney Spears Is Constantly Shamed For Posting Sexy Pics” Added one more.
Lee is the latest of many celebrities to have their photos removed from the platform. Instagram Rihanna’s account suspended After the singer posted a topless photo of herself on the cover of Louis magazine. Photos posted by Chelsea Handler, Scout Willis, Miley Cyrus and non-binary model Rain Dove have also been pulled from the platform.
Instagram clearly states that it does not allow nude photos.
“This includes photos, videos and some digitally-generated content that shows close-ups of sexual intercourse, private parts and fully-naked buttocks,” it said. on its website. “It also includes some photos of women’s nipples, but photos in relation to breastfeeding, giving birth and the moments after birth, health-related conditions or acts of protest are permitted.”
In recent years, artists and activists have launched the “Free the Nipple” campaign to demand that Instagram stop censoring photos.
This isn’t the first time Lee has made headlines for something other than his music. In the 1990s, the rocker’s stolen sex tape with his then-wife Pamela Anderson became a defining moment in pop culture, with Hulu releasing a series on the viral sex tape this year.
Lee has not commented on the Instagram controversy, but posted An additional photo With its nude then sexual theme. Some commenters questioned why he posted the new image while others told him to go to sleep.