Tommy Lee’s nude photo sparks accusations of duplicity

(CNN) Rocker Tommy Lee posted a nude photo on social media — but not everyone is appreciating it.

The heavily tattooed Mötley Crüe drummer shared a full-frontal selfie on Instagram and Facebook on Thursday with the caption “Oooooppssss.”

Instagram and Facebook removed it within hours for violating nudity rules, a Meta spokesperson told CNN. It sparked a debate on social media — with critics accusing the platform of delay in removing it and double standards.

“So Tommy Lee can post a pic of his penis on @instagram that’s still there three hours later, but the photo of my curvy booty in a thong bikini gets deleted? Cool, cool,” journalist Lola Mendez Tweeted . she Compared to Lee’s naked picture To get unwanted pictures of sex on social media.

Others cited the photo as an example of the misogyny of women’s faces, saying that some of Britney Spears’ revealing posts were widely criticized while Lee’s image was mostly praised.

