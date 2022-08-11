New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee posted a now-deleted picture of her genitalia on Instagram.

Early Thursday morning, Lee shared a picture on his social media account showing him sitting completely naked in his marble bathroom.

“Ooooopppsss,” the 59-year-old rock star wrote in the caption of the post to his 1.4 million followers. Instagram, unlike Twitter, has a strict no nudity or obscene content policy.

Many of his friends and fans reacted with shock on the internet His wife, Brittany Furlan.

“Oh my god,” Furlan, 35, reportedly wrote in the comments The New York Post. Tik Tok influencer Daniel Mack responded, “”How long is this going to last?”

Pamela Anderson reunites with ex Tommy Lee at son’s fashion event

Dating app Grindr mocked Lee, writing, “Wrong app, babe.”

This is not the first time Lee has shown her genitals on social media. In 2019, Furlan was seen uploading a video of himself holding his penis with the caption, “These new Instagram filters are finally gettin’ wood … I mean!!! They finally gave me my own filter.”

A spokesperson for Lee told news outlets at the time that the genitals were not Lee’s, but a “filter.”

Lee is also widely known for his 1995 sex tape with ex-wife Pamela Anderson. The Hulu drama series “Pam & Tommy” dramatized how a sex tape was stolen and released to the public. The drummer and Anderson are portrayed by Sebastian Stan and Lily James.