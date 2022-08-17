type here...
Tomi Dorfman said she would have already transitioned if it wasn’t for ’13 Reasons Why’

(CNN)actress Tommy Dorfman came out as trans Just over a year ago, the winner spread in time. But if she hadn’t appeared in the popular Netflix series “13 Reasons Why,” She said, she might have come out earlier.

“I think if I hadn’t booked that job, I would have started transitioning a lot sooner,” Dorfman told Rachel Bilson about her. podcast “Broad ideas.” “I think because my work (sic) is so tied to my body and face and identity and what I’m known as, it kind of delayed my growth and maturity in my mid-20s.”
Dorfman said she was cast on “13 Reasons Why” at 24 and was still struggling with gender dysphoria. But on the series A Controversial But in the widely watched teen drama that premiered in 2017, Dorfman played a gay, cisgender man, prompting him to “split” parts of himself that questioned his identity.
    “For me, I feel like I’m stuck in time for a minute,” she said of her casting on the show, for which she also expressed gratitude. “When it came to anything about dysphoria or gender or pre-existing things, I was like, ‘No, that’s not for now’.”
      Dorfman also compared her first year of sobriety — she’s been sober since she was 21, she told Bilson — to her first year living as an out trans woman and the milestones she’s reached. Only this time, she said, she’s hitting these milestones very publicly.
        “I felt like I had to redo all these things as a woman,” Dorfman said. “As my body takes on a new shape and form, more organically, like with hormones, I face new challenges.”
        Dorfman had transitioned privately a year before her 2021 interview with Time. She called the announcement “my re-introduction as a woman”.

