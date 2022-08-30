type here...
Tomato spill turns major California highway into a real mess

A truck carrying a cargo of tomatoes crashed Monday after a collision near Vacaville, California, spilling its cargo into multiple lanes of Highway 80 in Northern California. Crews cleared eastbound lanes, but one westbound lane remained closed six hours after the accident, CHP said.

California Highway Patrol via AP


California Highway Patrol via AP

Some California drivers got a cheeky surprise on their trip Monday morning after a truck crashed into the center divider of Interstate 80 between San Francisco and Sacramento, California, littering several lanes with quickly crushed tomatoes.

KTVU Sacramento news reported that the accident, which occurred around 5 a.m. local time near Vacaville, caused heavy traffic but no injury. It took several hours for state Department of Transportation officials to clear and reopen all lanes of the highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The mess added a bit of culinary humour, at least for those who didn’t get caught in a tomato jam. “Get the chips, wait, you’re already there,” wrote one Internet commenter, referring to the nickname of the CHP officers.

