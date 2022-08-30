Tomato spill turns major California highway into a real mess

Enlarge this image toggle signature California Highway Patrol via AP

California Highway Patrol via AP

Some California drivers got a cheeky surprise on their trip Monday morning after a truck crashed into the center divider of Interstate 80 between San Francisco and Sacramento, California, littering several lanes with quickly crushed tomatoes.

KTVU Sacramento news reported that the accident, which occurred around 5 a.m. local time near Vacaville, caused heavy traffic but no injury. It took several hours for state Department of Transportation officials to clear and reopen all lanes of the highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The mess added a bit of culinary humour, at least for those who didn’t get caught in a tomato jam. “Get the chips, wait, you’re already there,” wrote one Internet commenter, referring to the nickname of the CHP officers.