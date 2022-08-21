New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tom Weiskopf, a 16-time winner on the PGA Tour and winner of the 1973 Open Championship, died Saturday at his home in Montana, his wife said. He is 79 years old.

Wieskop was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December 2020. Laurie Weiskopf said her husband was working at the Club at Spanish Peaks last week and attended a Legacy luncheon at the Signature Club, where he is designing his collection, “The Legacy: Tom’s Ten.” 10 favorite par 3s.

“He worked until the end. It was amazing. He had a big life,” she said.

Weiskopf is equally famous for the major tournaments he didn’t win. He finished runner-up at the Masters four times — the most of any player who did not win a green jacket. In 1975, he and Johnny Miller watched Jack Nicklaus sink a stunning 40-foot birdie.

In a 2008 Golf Digest interview, he said of Nicklaus: “Going up against Jack Nicklaus in a major is like trying to drain the Pacific Ocean with a teacup. You stand on the first tee knowing it’s not your best golf. Be good enough.”

He topped Miller, Nicklaus and Neil Cole to win the 1973 British Open. He is 12-under par for the tournament.

Weiskopf is also known for his production chops. He partnered with Jay Moorish at Troon Country Club in Scottsdale, Arizona in 1986 and it was named one of the best new courses by Golf Digest. He and Moorish worked on 25 courses together.

He worked on about 80 courses, including Loch Lomond in Scotland and helped restore the North Course at Torrey Pines.

“I should have done more,” he once told Golf Digest about his career. “But I don’t think about it anymore. But I will say this: If I didn’t like what I’m doing now (golf course design) so much, I’d be a lot happier. Man.”

Of his 16 PGA Tour wins, three came at the Kemper Open and two each at the Canadian Open and IVB Philadelphia Golf Classic. He also won the Benson & Hedges International Open on the European Tour in 1981. He won the US Senior Open in 1995 by four strokes over Nicklaus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.