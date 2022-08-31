New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan slammed the Biden administration over the ongoing border crisis, saying it is causing death and pain for both Americans and immigrants at “The Ingraham Angle.”

Tom Homan: The fact is Biden’s border policies Killing people in record numbers. And all I heard was AG, she sounded upset, and she should have. I saw Chad Wolf earlier, he said he was hot and bothered. He should be, he should be angry. But I wake up, I’m angry every day because I’ve served this country. I was wearing that green uniform. I was a special agent for decades. I’m dealing with these organizations smuggling, smuggling, women, children, smuggling drugs, smuggling guns. I hold dying children in my arms. I spoke to girls as young as 11 who were raped many times. No one talks about what we’re talking about on this show tonight, which is the numbers Immigrant Who has died since Joe Biden became president. More than 1,200 immigrants have died since Joe Biden became president — 1,200 deaths on US soil. More than 100,000 Americans have died from fentanyl overdoses. This is sad.

It makes me angry every day because when you see what I’ve seen in 35 years, you realize that secure borders save lives. And he attacked me for saying the Trump administration’s policies are inhumane when illegal immigration is at a 40-year low. It was down to 83%. How many women have not been raped? How many people didn’t die of drug overdoses because drugs weren’t flowing across borders like they are now? How many migrants did not die? How many children did not drown in the river? So I am angry every day because this administration opened the border, causing tremendous death and pain not only to Americans, but to immigrants. And someone in the White House should take care of it.

Check out the full segment below: