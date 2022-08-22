New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan discussed on “Fox & Friends” the importance of the migrant crisis at the southern border just one year into the Biden administration.

Tom Homan: I got some numbers here. Detention issues by ICE for criminals, down 46%. Removing criminal aliens from the country, down 48%. Arrests of criminal aliens, down 63%. And the Center for Immigration Studies put out a number yesterday, which is devastating. In 2020, they arrested 65,000 people last year under Trump. And these people are dangerous: drugs, assault, sex, assault, robbery, murder, kidnapping. He arrested 65,000 of them. Under Biden’s leadership, they arrested 5,900 people. Hence the number of arrests is 90% less. Add to that ICE released 14,000 criminals on the street last year because they were told by DHS. … ICE has been beheaded. Their numbers are terrible. They have arrested fewer people than I have ever seen in the history of this agency.

Watch the interview below: