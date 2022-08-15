Tom Holland is taking a social media break for his mental health

(CNN)Tom Holland He is stepping away from social media to focus on his mental health.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” The star, who has been absent from the digital platform in recent weeks, made a momentary return to Instagram on Sunday to announce that he has deleted Instagram and Twitter from his devices.
In the three-minute video, the 26-year-old actor said that social media apps have become “harmful” to his mental state and that he “relapses” when he reads things about himself online.
“I’ve taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter too stimulating, overwhelming,” he told his 67.7 million followers.
“I get confused when I read things about me online and ultimately it is very harmful to my mental state. So, I decided to take a step back and delete the app,” he said.
Holland, who is currently dating his “Spider-Man: Homecoming” co-star Zendaya, used his “very brief” return as an opportunity to shine a light on a UK-based teen mental health charity. Stem4which he supports through his organization The Brothers Trust.
“There is a terrible stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and asking for help is not something we should be ashamed of,” he added.
Holland signed off by telling fans he was “going to disappear from Instagram again” but thanked them for their “love and support”.
He said: “I love you all and I will talk to you soon.”
Holland’s candid video drew praise from fans and fellow celebrities, including singer Justin Bieber, who commented, “Love you man.”
Professional wrestler Ricochet wrote: “Man, you are an inspiration to many. But your physical and mental health is important, so take care and come back better than ever!”