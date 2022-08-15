Tom Holland is taking a social media break for his mental health

(CNN) Tom Holland He is stepping away from social media to focus on his mental health.

Spider-Man: No Way Home ” The star, who has been absent from the digital platform in recent weeks, made a momentary return to Instagram on Sunday to announce that he has deleted Instagram and Twitter from his devices.

In the three-minute video, the 26-year-old actor said that social media apps have become “harmful” to his mental state and that he “relapses” when he reads things about himself online.

“I’ve taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter too stimulating, overwhelming,” he told his 67.7 million followers.

“I get confused when I read things about me online and ultimately it is very harmful to my mental state. So, I decided to take a step back and delete the app,” he said.

