type here...
Entertainment Tom Holland is taking a social media break for...
Entertainment

Tom Holland is taking a social media break for his mental health

By printveela editor

-

3
0
- Advertisment -


(CNN)Tom Holland He is stepping away from social media to focus on his mental health.

Spider-Man: No Way Home” The star, who has been absent from the digital platform in recent weeks, made a momentary return to Instagram on Sunday to announce that he has deleted Instagram and Twitter from his devices.
In the three-minute video, the 26-year-old actor said that social media apps have become “harmful” to his mental state and that he “relapses” when he reads things about himself online.
    “I’ve taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter too stimulating, overwhelming,” he told his 67.7 million followers.

      “I get confused when I read things about me online and ultimately it is very harmful to my mental state. So, I decided to take a step back and delete the app,” he said.
      Read on
      Holland, who is currently dating his “Spider-Man: Homecoming” co-star Zendaya, used his “very brief” return as an opportunity to shine a light on a UK-based teen mental health charity. Stem4which he supports through his organization The Brothers Trust.
      “There is a terrible stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and asking for help is not something we should be ashamed of,” he added.

        ‘Wag the Dog’ and ‘Donnie Brasco’ star Anne Heche has died at the age of 53.
        Holland signed off by telling fans he was “going to disappear from Instagram again” but thanked them for their “love and support”.
        He said: “I love you all and I will talk to you soon.”
          Holland’s candid video drew praise from fans and fellow celebrities, including singer Justin Bieber, who commented, “Love you man.”
          Professional wrestler Ricochet wrote: “Man, you are an inspiration to many. But your physical and mental health is important, so take care and come back better than ever!”

          Previous articleRiccardo Cruciani was found dead in a Rikers Island shower after being convicted of sexually assaulting patients
          Next articleFleeing the war, Ukrainian factories move to the west

          Latest news

          Politicsprintveela editor - 0

          Rudy Giuliani is now a ‘target’ in the Georgia election meddling probe

          Georgia prosecutors have notified lawyers representing Rudy Giuliani that former President Donald Trump's personal attorney is now the target...
          Read more
          Sportsprintveela editor - 0

          LSU QB Myles Brennan has left the program, retiring from football

          Baton Rouge, La. - LSU football Quarter back Miles Brennan The program announced Monday that he is...
          Read more
          TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

          Fleeing the war, Ukrainian factories move to the west

          it's unusual Arrangement for unusual times: above the factory floor in Lvov, Ukraine, where Vladimir Mysisk moved...
          Read more
          Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

          Tom Holland is taking a social media break for his mental health

          (CNN)Tom Holland He is stepping away from social media to focus on his mental...
          Read more
          - Advertisement -

          Must read

          Politicsprintveela editor - 0

          Rudy Giuliani is now a ‘target’ in the Georgia election meddling probe

          Georgia prosecutors have notified lawyers representing Rudy Giuliani that...
          Read more
          Sportsprintveela editor - 0

          LSU QB Myles Brennan has left the program, retiring from football

          Baton Rouge, La. - LSU football Quarter...
          Read more
          - Advertisement -

          You might also likeRELATED
          Recommended to you

          Editor Picks

          Must Read

          Hot Topics

          About Us

          Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

          Contact us: contact@printveela.com

          Follow Us

          © Copyright - Printveela News