New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A few months ago, the new Queen Consort Camilla celebrated her 75th birthday With a special TV documentary, a magazine deal and the endorsement of the Great British public. Yet today, as she heads toward the throngs of Buckingham Palace, here is a woman in mourning, having recently received some terrible news about her own family. And now her life has changed forever.

Her loving support of our new King Charles III is clear for all to witness, but the royal show must go on. And, while we as a nation are united in grief, the wheels are turning fast behind the scenes.

Princess Anne Charles is set for a new big role as he looks to slim down and eliminate, many hope, an extended and dysfunctional royal family.

The mood was mostly somber, but many were angry at the cancellation of major sporting events and concerts and major gatherings. The queen, you see, didn’t want this to happen. She believed in the show.

Why Queen’s death won’t mend broken relationship between William and Harry: Royal expert

Meghan Markle At Frogmore Cottage, she claims there is no room to stand. Yet she has a tough choice: face the music of the UK public, who really don’t like what they’ve done to the royal family, or quickly move back to LA.

Whatever decision she makes, it won’t be easy. She, along with Harry, has put pressure on all the senior members of the royal family of late, which is why Harry moved back to London before his father, King Charles.

King Charles III tells PM Truss meeting with Queen Elizabeth II death ‘moment I dread’

Royal watchers observed the first event where King Charles III held his first audience Liz Truss At Buckingham Palace, the Prime Minister hailed the Queen as “one of the greatest leaders the world has ever seen”.

Truss was greeted directly from his car by Major Jonny Thompson, a man the Queen specifically asked to sit behind Harry and Meghan at the now infamous St Paul’s Thanksgiving service to get a quick look at them. Given his newfound status as a sex symbol, it is not surprising that he was requested to perform this duty as his devotion to the Queen was evident in previous events.

Event’s large-scale shops, tourist attractions and royal buildings They were closed today following the news of the Queen’s death as the country entered into days of mourning.

Despite plans to mark 10 days since the emperor’s death, many shops and attractions have decided to close shop.

Selfridges, Liberty and Mulberry It was one of the first shops to announce that they would remain closed until Saturday as a mark of respect for the Queen, who died yesterday.

Meanwhile, performances will continue in theaters across the country, but many will dim the lights and observe a moment of silence before opening. Some even plan to play the national anthem and open books of condolence for audience signatures.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

The rest of the clan await their fate as many hope the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be welcomed back into royal life. It can only be hoped that William, who defers to Charles on many serious matters of the crown, will now have the last word. After all, his next tenure will truly shape the monarchy for the future.

Finally, the Images of gray-faced Catherine Driving through Windsor today really said it all – wife, mother and one day queen. For many, she is the perfect definition of a queen-in-waiting.

I’m listening too Tom Cruise is in touch The Royal Premiere of his box office rocket, “Top Gun: Maverick”, along with senior royals followed his stellar performance on the world stage at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Something tells me that Tom will indeed be on the guest list for the funeral of our great Queen Elizabeth.