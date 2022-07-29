New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tom Cruise He was photographed performing one of his own stunts during the filming of “Mission: Impossible 8”.

Cruise, 60, jumped off a mountain in the British countryside and was seen paragliding to land. He wore all black and a helmet for safety in the photos.

The actor joined the crew on the ground for a post-stunt chat.

Cruise started shooting “Mission: Impossible 8” soon after he finished filming “Mission: Impossible 7”.

Movies will be released in one and two parts “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.” The coronavirus pandemic has halted the filming of “Mission: Impossible 7”, which is now set to release on July 14, 2023, with the second part slated to bow in the summer of 2024.

Cruise is known for performing stunts of his own, including the time he climbed the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

In November, The actor was photographed He climbed out of the cockpit of a 1941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman biplane at 2,000 feet and sat on the wing.

Cruise was hanging upside down when the plane flipped over and appeared to be sitting upright on the wing.

The actor has previously reflected on his career and his decision to perform all his own stunts in his action films.

“I’m a very physical actor, and I love doing them,” Cruise said during an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show.” “I study and train and take a lot of time to figure it all out. I broke a lot of bones.”

“Any stunt is nerve-wracking the first time, but it’s also exhilarating,” he added. “I was told a few times during a stunt shoot to stop laughing.”

