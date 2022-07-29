New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tom Cruise And Katie Holmes’ daughter makes her screen debut.

Holmes, 43, recently released the film “Alone Together” and Her daughter is Suri Cruise16, brought her to the big screen.

Holmes said in an interview with Yahoo, “I’ve always wanted top-notch talent. Entertainment. “So, I asked her. She is very very talented. She said she would do it, and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. This is the way I usually direct. It’s like, ‘This is what I think we all want – go and do your thing.

In the movie, Suri sings a cover of “Blue Moon.” It plays during the opening credits of the movie. Holmes told the outlet that this won’t be his daughter’s only on-screen singing gig.

“She actually sang in ‘Rare Objects,’ a movie we did last fall,” Holmes explained. “Other than that, she’s a 16-year-old kid in high school.”

Cruise and Holmes were married from 2006 to 2012. Suri was their only child, and Suri’s parents chose to keep her out of the public eye for most of her childhood.

Holmes directed, wrote and starred in “Alone Together.” She stars alongside Jim Sturges in the romantic comedy set during the coronavirus pandemic. The film follows a man and woman fleeing New York City during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020.

The couple ends up booking the same Airbnb and eventually decide to stay together at an upstate property.

Sturges praised Holmes’ style of direction And she shares that it gives actors wide latitude when they are in front of the camera.

“She gives you this wonderful space between the action and the cut,” Sturges says of his co-star.

“She rarely says, ‘Cut!’ In fact, you’d think the scene was over and she’d leave it hanging. I love that she’s always looking for little nuggets of authenticity.”

The movie is in theaters Friday before going to video on demand.