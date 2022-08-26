New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Sen. Rep. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., joined “Fox & Friends” on Friday to talk about how Biden’s student loan handout will hurt Americans, calling it a “deep injustice” to workers and small business owners who have never attended college.

Tom Cotton: That is very unfair. Just think of all the Arkansans who didn’t go to college, got a job, started a small business, hair salon or lawn service business. They are defaulting on their small business loans. Think about all the people who went to college and worked, put themselves through college, whether it was working as a waiter or a bartender. Think of people who went to college and took out loans and paid them back, or who had parents who saved for them and paid for their education. It will not benefit them. In fact, they’re hurt by it because they’re now picking up the tab for other people’s $500 billion in debt. There is no such thing as loan cancellation or loan waiver. There is only one thing Who gives it?. Now these hard-working taxpayers are going to foot the bill, and it’s only going to encourage university administrators to raise tuition and spend more money on unnecessary jobs like schools with 160 different diversity coordinators. This is going to happen Many Americans were hurt.

