Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. explained why rising crime in Memphis is not an isolated issue after two major violent incidents in the same week on “The Ingraham Angle” Wednesday.

Sen. Tom Cotton: This is yet another horrific string of crimes in Memphis. The people of Memphis Very good character than what they have received from their city government. You have seen these crimes in the last few days. This is a reflection of the return of crime in Memphis for a long time. This mirrors crime in major cities across America. I’m praying right now that law enforcement in Memphis – or if this killer crossed the Mississippi River into Arkansas – is able to. Catch him quickly… We got to this point because of the failure of the left in America to treat criminals like the criminals they are. We don’t have an over-incarceration problem in this country.

Memphis police have arrested a suspect in a string of shootings recorded on Facebook

As the left says, as some Republicans say, half of all violent crimes go unsolved. Four-fifths of all property crimes go unsolved. Tell their victims we have one The problem of over-incarceration in this country. Killers like the ones we see tonight are corrupt sociopaths. They need to be locked up, or they need to be executed. This is the only way to keep our citizens safe from these criminals.

Watch the full interview here: